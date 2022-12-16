Bret Harte volleyball named as CIF Team of the Month

A final bow got put on the top of an outstanding season by the Bret Harte High School volleyball team.
After making it to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game for only the second time in the history of the school and also winning the first two CIF State Division IV NorCal playoff games in the history of the program, the Bullfrogs were named as the CIF California Army National Guard Team of the Month for November, along with the Trinity boys’ cross country team.
Bret Harte finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 23-6 and went 13-2 in the Mother Lode League. Senior Bullfrog Aariah Fox was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League, while junior Chase Silva, senior Ashlin Arias, junior Sophie Bouma and junior Makenna Tutthill were named as all-Mother Lode League players. As a team, the Bullfrogs had an average GPA of 3.78.
“Throughout the season, I reminded the girls that good things come to those who work hard, and it is so cool to see them continue to get recognized for all they did on and off the court,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “It was an absolute privilege to spend 104 days with them in the gym. They have, and continue, to represent themselves, their families, the Bret Harte High School volleyball program, their school, the Mother Lode League, and the Sac-Joaquin Section well.”
The 2022 Bret Harte volleyball team consisted of sophomore Brennen Brouillette, Fox, Silva, Bouma, senior Rubi Rodriguez, junior Haley Hayden, senior Mencia Moreno Orellana, junior Abbi Molina, Tutthill, Arias, and were coached by Porovich and assisted by Jessica Delgado.
