 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
Bret Harte Volleyball
A November to Remember

Bret Harte volleyball named as CIF Team of the Month

'It was an absolute privilege to spend 104 days with them in the gym' – Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich

  • Updated
  • Comments
Bret Harte volleyball named as CIF Team of the Month

The Bret Harte volleyball team finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 23-6.

A final bow got put on the top of an outstanding season by the Bret Harte High School volleyball team.

After making it to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game for only the second time in the history of the school and also winning the first two CIF State Division IV NorCal playoff games in the history of the program, the Bullfrogs were named as the CIF California Army National Guard Team of the Month for November, along with the Trinity boys’ cross country team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.