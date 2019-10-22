County water polo clash ends with Bret Harte sweep

When Bret Harte High School and Calaveras met in the pool in early October, it was the Bullfrogs who picked up the home victory in both the girls’ and boys’ games. Now, as October is nearing an end, the Bullfrogs again upset their rivals, only this time it was in San Andreas.
Bret Harte’s girls’ team beat Calaveras 15-8, while the boys won 17-5 Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.
In her final game against Calaveras, Bret Harte senior Kinlye Apley led the Bullfrogs with nine goals, but it was junior Alyssa Powell who scored the first goal of the afternoon. Apley followed with her first goal to give Bret Harte at 2-0 lead, but Calaveras’ Piper Garcia responded with a goal following a rebound with 2:54 to play in the opening quarter.
Apley scored Bret Harte’s third and final goal of the quarter with an assist from junior Lucy Dodds. Calaveras ended the first quarter with goals from Rachel Zermeno and senior Jamie Smith and the period ended in a 3-3 tie.
The Bullfrogs began the second quarter with two goals from Dodds and led 5-3 with 2:34 to play in the first half. Smith scored Calaveras’ only goal of the quarter and with under a minute to play, Apley scored on a deep shot to give Bret Harte a 6-4 halftime lead.
After ending the second quarter with a goal, Apley began the third quarter the same way. Smith scored with 5:30 to play in the third quarter to cut Bret Harte’s lead to 7-5, but that would be the last goal Calaveras would get until the fourth quarter. Bret Harte tacked on two goals from Dodds and one from Apley and led 10-5 heading into the final seven minutes of the game.
Bret Harte’s team speed was something that Calaveras had trouble keeping up with.
“It’s their speed,” Calaveras coach Dan Murphy said. “We, unfortunately, have a lot of inexperienced swimmers and water polo players, and Bret Harte’s speed gets us. But as long as we make intelligent passes, we should be able to stay on top of that.”
Zermeno scored to begin the fourth quarter to cut the Bullfrog lead to four, but Bret Harte got three consecutive goals from Apley to put the game away. Calaveras finished the quarter with another goal from Zermeno and Smith, but it wasn’t enough as Bret Harte won 15-8.
Apley led Bret Harte with nine goals; Dodds scored four times and had two assists; Powell and Madison Borbe each had one goal; and Rowan Perry and Brooke Wagner supplied an assist.
For Calaveras, Smith led the way with four goals; Zermeno had three goals; Garcia had one goal and one assist; while Karsyn Miller and Morgan Moser each had an assist in the loss.
“The fact that we kept the energy going in the second half, which has been a challenge this year, was good to see,” Murphy said. “We have the talent, we have the intensity, it’s just keeping it going. I saw intelligent passing and intelligent plays in areas that we’ve been working on in practice.”
In the boys’ game, it was the second quarter that was the turning point. Bret Harte led 3-2 after the first quarter with two goals from Noah Cardiel and one from Samuel Airola, while Calaveras got its scores from Max Brant and Michael Barci.
In the second quarter, the Bullfrogs exploded and outscored Calaveras 8-0. In the quarter, Bret Harte got goals from Jeffrey Morton, Airola, Cardiel and Dominic Santella. And it was the deep passes from senior goalie Jaden Bitner that helped fuel Bret Harte’s offensive attack.
“Conditioning overrides just about everything if you’ve got decent technique to begin with,” Bret Harte’s first-year head coach Mike Kelly said. “We were beating them down to the other end and Jaden (Bitner) was dropping the ball right down to the fastbreakers every time.”
Trailing Bret Harte 11-2 at halftime, Murphy kept his message to his players simple.
“I wanted them to keep their eyes open, to keep playing and communicate,” Murphy said. “A lot of times we struggle, stop at half and watch the play go by us. We’re all shooters and we can all score and that was my message to the guys.”
Calaveras had a strong third quarter and outscored Bret Harte 3-1. Two of Calaveras’ goals came from Owen Murphy, while the other came from Brant.
Just like it did in the second quarter, Bret Harte’s offense came to life in the fourth. With goals from Santella, Airola and Morton, the Bullfrogs outscored Calaveras 5-0 in the final seven minutes for the 17-5 victory.
For the Bullfrogs, Airola scored six goals; Cardiel scored six goals and had three assists; Santella scored three times; and Morton scored three times in the win.
“The team played well and executed our plays,” Kelly said. “We got fast breaks and outperformed them. Jaden (Bitner), our goalie, as always, was throwing phenomenal touchdown passes. We beat Calaveras on the sprints down to the other end and were making good shots on the corners. It was a great game by everybody involved.”
For Calaveras, Murphy and Brant each scored twice, while Barci added the other goal.
“I would have liked to see a little bit more continuity with the play and a little more heads up play down low,” Murphy said. “I thought the pressure up top was great, but I would have liked to see them not get discouraged.”
Calaveras will host Sonora Thursday in San Andreas, while Bret Harte hosts Amador in Angels Camp.
“We’ve been working hard at identifying our weaknesses and we implemented the plan today and I think we are in good shape for the rest of the season,” Kelly said.