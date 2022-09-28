Calaveras Jr. Football picks up varsity and novice victories over Hughson

The sixth week of Motherlode Valley Football League play is in the books and the Calaveras Jr. Football program had another successful weekend. In a road matchup with Hughson, Calaveras’ varsity and novice teams picked up a victory on Sept. 24 in Hughson.
In the varsity game, it was a defensive clash with Calaveras walking off the field with a close 8-6 win. JR Patolo rushed for 61 yards on 12 carries; Owen Shahan had 59 yards on 12 totes; quarterback Cohen Curran had a 16-yard touchdown run; and Landon Patrick had one reception for 19 yards. Defensively, Jayden Lopez and Patrick Rieger each had five tackles, while Shaan Brock had a sack and Aaron Koepp recorded an interception. Calaveras’ defense held Hughson to only 24 yards and a fumble in the second half.