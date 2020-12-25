Cowboys wrangle 49ers 41-33 to take win on home turf

Since the early 1970s, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have had a strong rivalry. Regardless of what their records are, when the two squads are on the field together, a good game can typically be expected.
The 49ers and Cowboys played another good game, but the score didn’t go the way San Francisco hoped. With the 41-33 loss in Dallas, the 49ers can now officially kiss away all postseason dreams. The biggest reason why San Francisco didn’t knock off its longtime rivals came down to one thing: turnovers.
The 49ers turned the ball over four times, while Dallas protected the rock all afternoon. Of those four turnovers, the Cowboys were able to score after each one.
Within the first few minutes of the game, the 49ers fumbled the ball away twice and the Cowboys turned that into 14 points. San Francisco battled back and after touchdown passes from Nick Mullens to tight end Jordan Reed and rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk and a 41-yard field goal from Robbie Gould, the 49ers tied the Cowboys 17-17.
Following a Dallas touchdown, the 49ers again tied the game, this time with a 1-yard run from Jeff Wilson Jr. However, Dallas intercepted Mullens twice in the fourth quarter, which resulted in 10 points.
Down by seven with under two minutes to play, Dallas returned an onside kick for a touchdown to go ahead 41-27. C.J. Bethard replaced an injured Mullens and on the last play of the game, connected with Kendrick Bourne for an impressive—yet meaningless—49-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
The loss puts the 49ers at 5-9 with two games left. This gives San Francisco five losing seasons in the past six years. Since 2015, the 49ers are 35-59.
Perhaps a positive with the loss is it moves the 49ers up on the 2021 draft board. With a clash with Arizona on Saturday and then finishing the season the following week against Seattle, there’s a chance that the 49ers will also drop those games and finish the 2020 season 5-11.
Saturday’s game means nothing to the 49ers other than draft spots, but Arizona is looking at the playoffs. With Arizona having something to play for, it would make sense that the Cardinals want to stay hot with the regular season coming to an end. On the other side of the field, the 49ers have been away from their families since the end of November and might be thinking more about coming home, than winning a football game.
Prediction: Arizona 31, 49ers 20.