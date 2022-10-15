Nothing goes Calaveras' way in a 47-0 loss to Summerville

The Red Hawks needed to be perfect. They weren’t. They needed to have the majority of the breaks fall their way. That didn’t happen. And they needed to play the best football that they’ve played all season. They didn’t.
A lot needed to happen for Calaveras to be the first team to hand the Summerville Bears a loss and unfortunately for the Red Hawks, nothing was checked off the list of things that they needed to accomplish in order to collect a victory.
On a night that any hope for the playoffs were officially dashed, the Red Hawks were held scoreless for the third time this season and for the second time in three games. Calaveras lost to Summerville 47-0 on Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. It was the first time that Calaveras lost to Summerville in San Andreas since 1996.
“We can’t play good teams and make the mistakes that we make,” Calaveras head coach Doug Clark said. “In the first half, we made a ton of mistakes, and the second half didn’t get a whole lot better.”
Calaveras’ night filled with bad luck and misfortune began on the very first drive of the game. The Red Hawks were able to move the ball on the Summerville defense and after keeping the drive alive twice on fourth down, Calaveras got within the Bear five-yard line. But as has been the case all year, Calaveras’ offense stalled near the goal line and the Hawks turned the ball over on downs.
The Bears took over on their own 10 and moved 90 yards for their first touchdown of the game. The drive was helped with a number of costly Calaveras penalties, which included a 15-yard personal foul on what would have been 3rd-and-eight and an offsides on 4th-and-7.
It became obvious within minutes of the game that the officials would have no problem throwing flags. And for the majority of the night, those flags were directed at Calaveras. The Red Hawks were flagged 17 times for 145 yards—which was four less yards than Calaveras gained all night—while Summerville was flagged seven times for 55 yards.
“I question half of the calls out there,” Clark said. “I’ve never been involved with a game with so many penalties in my life. It was hard battling an undefeated Summerville team and battling six officials at the same time. I don’t ever bash officials, but that was ridiculous. They (the Calaveras players) were playing offense and defense against 17. It was just a very frustrating night.”
The opening quarter ended with Summerville leading 7-0 and aside from the first drive of the game, Calaveras was unable to get any offensive momentum the rest of the half. The Bears scored twice in the second quarter and led 20-0 at the midway point.
Calaveras began the second half with a bit of good luck, as the kickoff hit a Summerville player on the front line and the loose ball was recovered by the Hawks. Senior running back Braeden Orlandi was able to break free for a 24-yard gain and was tackled at the Summerville 30. But a string of penalties cost the Red Hawks and what looked to be a promising start to the half ended in a punt.
Offensively, Summerville couldn't be stopped, as the Bears found the end zone three times in the third quarter and once more in the fourth. Following the 47-point loss, Clark once again had to deliver a tough message to his team after a disappointing outcome. And for the veteran coach, that speech never gets any easier to recite and it doesn’t get any easier for the players to hear.
“It’s difficult for them to keep their heads held high,” Clark said. “It’s a talented and good group of kids, but things just haven’t gone our way this year. But we still have two more weeks to go.”
Orlandi finished the night with 82 yards on the ground on 19 carries. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 113 yards on 39 attempts. Sophomore quarterback Josh Manzo went 2 for 5 for 36 yards with an interception. Calaveras finished with 149 total yards, while Summerville had 360.
Calaveras (1-7, 0-3 MLL) will not return to the gridiron until Oct. 28 for the final game of the year. That game will be against Bret Harte and the bell will be up for grabs for the first time since 2019. It will also be Calaveras’ senior night and homecoming. Clark hopes that with so much happening on the final night of the season that he won’t even need to try and motivate his players to be ready to go for the county clash with Bret Harte.
“They are still athletes, they are still competitors, and they are still football players, and we still have one game to go and it’s a big game,” Clark said. “It’s the bell game, homecoming and senior night. I hope it’s not hard for them to get excited about it.”
Junior varsity – Calaveras’ JV team lost to Summerville 27-6 on Friday night in San Andreas.
