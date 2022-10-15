Nothing goes Calaveras' way in a 47-0 loss to Summerville
The Red Hawks needed to be perfect. They weren’t. They needed to have the majority of the breaks fall their way. That didn’t happen. And they needed to play the best football that they’ve played all season. They didn’t.

A lot needed to happen for Calaveras to be the first team to hand the Summerville Bears a loss and unfortunately for the Red Hawks, nothing was checked off the list of things that they needed to accomplish in order to collect a victory.

