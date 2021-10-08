After tough loss, Calaveras responds by beating Argonaut in three sets

There is no question that the Calaveras High School volleyball team was disappointed after losing to county rival Bret Harte in four sets Tuesday night in Angels Camp. However, Calaveras’ players and staff didn’t dwell on the defeat and quickly got back to work.
On Thursday night, Calaveras picked itself up and collected a three-set, 25-16, 25-11, 25-20 win over the Argonaut Mustangs in Jackson.
“The team did well tonight,” Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley said. “We got to mix up some of the players' positions tonight and they were able to play relaxed. The team did well serving tough to keep them out of system. We also did better tonight siding-out faster, which didn’t allow Argonaut to get runs. The team also did well hitting and running a faster tempo offense. I’m proud of them for bouncing back after a tough match on Tuesday.”
Junior Kyra Saiers had two kills, 29 assists and one ace; senior Sierra Lowry had three kills; Karah Auld had four kills, five aces and one block; junior Laney Koepp had one ace, one assist and two digs; junior Bailie Clark had a team-high 12 kills and two aces; Jordynn Peterson had two kills; and junior Madyson Bernasconi had eight kills and one ace.