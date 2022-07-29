 Skip to main content
Calaveras county athletics through the decades
Open the vault

Going back 30 years to remember 1992

Going back 30 years to remember 1992

Popular culture was told quite a few things in 1992. Jack Nicholson let everyone know that “you can’t handle the truth.” Tom Hanks reminded sports fans that “there’s no crying in baseball.” And if there were any doubts, Bill Clinton let everyone know that “I didn’t inhale.”

Money may have gone a little further in 1992, as the cost of a CD was $11.98, a newspaper was 25 cents, and a 64-ounce container of Skippy peanut butter was $5.99.

