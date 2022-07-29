Going back 30 years to remember 1992

Popular culture was told quite a few things in 1992. Jack Nicholson let everyone know that “you can’t handle the truth.” Tom Hanks reminded sports fans that “there’s no crying in baseball.” And if there were any doubts, Bill Clinton let everyone know that “I didn’t inhale.”
Money may have gone a little further in 1992, as the cost of a CD was $11.98, a newspaper was 25 cents, and a 64-ounce container of Skippy peanut butter was $5.99.
If you were born 30 years ago, perhaps your name is Ashley, Jessica, Amanda, Brittany, Sarah, Michael, Chris, Topher, Matthew, Joshua, or Andrew, as those were the top names.
In 1992, 28,800 rubber ducks fell off a cargo ship in the Pacific Ocean. And the first SMS text message was sent, and it read: “Merry Christmas.”
Now let’s go back 30 years to 1992 and see what took place in the Calaveras County sports world.
WINTER
CALAVERAS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
In its first game in January, Calaveras lost to Galt 80-62 and got 19 points from Nathaniel Allen. Calaveras started league play in the win column with a 57-55 victory over Linden. Jamie McRandle scored 16 in the win. Calaveras then fell to Bret Harte 74-66 behind 19 points from Allen and then lost on the road to Summerville 64-59 and again, Allen scored 19 points. Calaveras’ skid continued with a 72-61 loss to Amador. Trey DeBeaubien scored 15 points off the bench. Tom Hess scored 23 points in a 75-67 loss to Linden and then Calaveras lost to Summerville 71-60.
For the second time in 1992, Calaveras lost to Bret Harte, this time 85-81. Rodney Glover and Aran Levasseur each scored 15 points in the loss. After a dry spell, Calaveras got back in the win column with an 82-81 victory over Argonaut and was led by 27 points from Allen. Calaveras followed that with an 80-69 win over Amador and Allen scored 21. In an 80-67 loss to Summerville, Allen scored 21, Levasseur scored 12 and McRandle added 10. Calaveras capped league play with a 54-53 win over Linden, a 57-51 victory against Argonaut, beat Bret Harte 74-62 and a double overtime victory against Amador. Calaveras ended the regular season 12-15 and 7-8 in league play.
In the opening round of the playoffs, Calaveras upset the No. 2 seed and MLL champion Summerville Bears 74-72. Allen scored 25 and Hess added 20 in the win. Calaveras’ season came to a close with a heartbreaking 79-77 overtime loss to Bret Harte. Allen was selected as a first-team player and Levasseur made the second team.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bret Harte entered 1992 with a 99-82 road win over Mariposa. Gabe Melendez scored 19 in the victory. League play began by defeating Amador 80-65 and Steve Guy led the way with 25 points. Bret Harte knocked off Calaveras 74-66 in its second league game. In an 81-69 loss to Summerville, Bret Harte got 19 points from Scott Soracco. Bret Harte beat Linden 45-33 and got 13 points from Anthony Eberhardt. Bret Harte beat Amador 85-70, and Guy exploded for 29 points, while Eberhardt added 17.
The Bullfrogs collected its fifth MLL win with a 73-72 overtime victory against Argonaut. In the win, 62 total fouls were called. Guy scored 25 points and Steve Davis scored 12. Bret Harte overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Calaveras 85-81. Soracco scored 20 points and Eberhardt added 19. Bret Harte got 21 points from Melendez but lost to Summerville 81-60 to fall to 6-4 in league play. The Bullfrogs captured sole possession of second place with a 77-64 win over Argonaut and Guy added 21 points in the victory. The Bullfrogs captured a close 67-66 road win over Amador and got 17 points from Sorocco. Bret Harte ended league play by beating Linden 56-35, fell to Calaveras 74-62 and lost to Summerville 82-58 to finish 9-6 in the MLL.
In the opening round of the playoffs, Bret Harte upset No. 7 Marysville 98-95 on the road. Eberhardt scored 21, followed by Melendez and Soracco each with 20 points, while Guy and J.B. Yarnell scored 15 and 14 respectively. Bret Harte advanced to the semifinal game with a thrilling 79-77 overtime victory against Calaveras. Bret Harte then beat Hughson 59-58 but lost to St. Patrick’s 57-43 in the section championship game. The Bullfrogs took on Palma in the opening round of the state playoffs and lost 75-52. Guy was selected as a first-team player, while Eberhardt and Soracco made the second team.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
In the first game of 1992, Calaveras dropped a league contest to Linden 42-34 with 14 points from Shireen Zahniser. Despite 22 points from Zahniser, Calaveras then lost to Bret Harte 52-29. Calaveras was unable to beat Summerville and lost at home 65-42. Calaveras was unable to pick up its first league victory in a 53-37 loss to Amador. Calaveras then lost on the road to Argonaut 533-39 and got 21 points from Shireen Zahniser.
The wins continued to avoid Calaveras as it lost to Linden 52-40 and then lost on the road to Summerville 80-57. Zahniser scored 12 points in an 84-29 loss to Bret Harte. Calaveras got 18 points from Zahniser in a 48-28 loss to Argonaut. Calaveras fell to 0-10 in league play with a 75-43 loss to Amador. Calaveras lost to Summerville 49-35 and with 16 points scored by Zahniser, she went over 1,000 in her Calaveras career. Calaveras ended the rough MLL season with a 54-47 loss to Linden, a 63-32 loss to Argonaut, a 69-31 loss to Bret Harte and a 71-50 loss to Amador, despite 25 points from Zahniser. Calaveras finished the season with an overall record of 2-22 and went 0-15 in league play. Zahniser was Calaveras lone all-league player.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Bullfrogs entered Mother Lode League play with an overall record of 3-8 after a 37-29 home loss to Lodi to begin 1992. Bret Harte beat Amador 62-35 in the first game of league action and followed that with a 52-29 win over Calaveras. The Bullfrogs then held on by one point to beat Argonaut 41-40 and Amy Jirka scored nine points. Bret Harte went on the road and beat Summerville 51-41 with 17 points from Amy Pimentel. The Bullfrogs improved to 6-0 in league play with a 69-42 thrashing of Amador and were led by Pimentel with 13 points and Kari Guggenmos with 12.
The Bullfrogs continued to roll with a 44-15 home victory over Argonaut. Pimentel scored a team-high 12 points and Charlene Fiston added 10. Bret Harte exploded for an 84-29 win over Calaveras and got 20 points from Jirka. Bret Harte stayed undefeated in league play with a 54-42 win over Linden with 14 points from Jirka and Pimentel. Bret Harte improved to 10-0 in league play with a 42-36 win over Summerville and followed that with a 45-41 win against Argonaut and a 56-29 win against Amador. The league season ended with a win over Linden, a 69-31 win over Calaveras and lost to Summerville 48-45 to end the league season as MLL champions with a 14-1 record, while going 17-8 overall.
Bret Harte had no problem beating Argonaut 47-27 to begin the playoffs. The season came to an end in a 54-32 loss to Justin Siena. Kellie Cathcart and Kari Guggenmos were co-MVP, while Jirka and Pimentel were first-team players. Legendary head coach Jan Edwards was the Coach of the Year and stepped down at the end of the season after 14 years of coaching the Bullfrogs.
CALAVERAS WRESTLING
Calaveras started 1992 at the Oakmont Dual Team Wrestling Tournament and placed fifth out of 10 teams. Rico Molina, Sean Webber, John Hoskins and Scott Guthrie all went 5-0 at the tournament. Calaveras then won its 35th straight MLL dual meet match by beating Amador 74-0 with pins from Molina, Mike Roberts, Ryan Wartena, Pat Aguirre and Matt Newton. Calaveras won its fifth straight Gordon Hay Tournament and got first-place finishes from Molina, Guthrie and Wartena.
In a county battle with Bret Harte, Calaveras topped the Bullfrogs 43-12 with wins from Molina, Cliff Thomas, Webber, Guthrie, Hoskins, Sam Lumpkin, Wartena, Newton and Sean Duncan. Calaveras wrapped up its seventh straight dual meet championship by beating Summerville 47-30 and got pins from Molina, Hoskins, Norman Hudson, Matt Newton and Duncan. Calaveras won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Dual Meet Section Championship, which was held in San Andreas. Molina, Guthrie, Hoskins, Wartena, Travis Fama and Duncan went undefeated.
Calaveras won the MLL tournament with 226.5 total points. Molina, Webber, Guthrie, Wartena, Fama, Hudson and Duncan were individual league champions, while Molina and Wartena were selected as the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestlers.
BRET HARTE WRESTLING
The Bullfrogs started 1992 with a 37-24 league victory over Summerville. The Bullfrogs got wins from John Castle, John Riberia, Jason Marez, Micah Rolleri, Marty Self and Brian Walker. In a battle for the top spot in the Mother Lode League, Bret Harte lost to Calaveras 43-12. The Bullfrogs got wins from Castle, Rolleri and Joe Peixotto. The Bullfrogs improved to 4-1 in the MLL by beating Argonaut 56-6. Cody Bray set a Bret Harte school record by recording eight takedowns in his 24-6 win in the 145-pound match. Bret Harte placed third at the MLL tournament and Rolleri was an individual champion.
SPRING
CALAVERAS BASEBALL
A 6-4 loss to Brookside Christian is how 1992 started for Calaveras. Calaveras beat Escalon 9-6 and Scott Carney and Gary Hunt both homered. Calaveras ended the preseason with a 7-5 loss to Riverbank. Calaveras and Amador couldn’t finish the opening league game as darkness forced things to be called at 3-3. Calaveras beat Bret Harte 9-6 and got a grand slam off the bat of Steve Dennison. Calaveras then defeated Argonaut 11-2 and got a home run from Aguirre. Calaveras lost to Summerville 8-4 to fall to .500 in the MLL.
Calaveras beat Linden 5-2 and Tony Kancianich supplied a two-run double. Calaveras improved to 4-1-1 with a 3-2 win over Amador and Brent Boitano struck out nine and gave up just two hits. Calaveras beat Bret Harte 11-7 and got two hits from Aguirre, Kancianich, John Williams and Gary Hunt, while Anthony Flores went 3 for 5. Calaveras improved to 6-1-1 with a 4-2 win over Argonaut, but then lost to Linden 7-5. Calaveras got back into the win column by beating Summerville 8-4 and then topped the Bears again, this time 2-0 behind a two-hit shutout from Gary Hunt.
Calaveras scored 15 runs in a 15-10 win over Bret Harte. Hunt smacked six RBIs in the county victory but then could only plate one in an 8-1 road loss to Argonaut. Calaveras ended MLL play with a 17-3 loss to Linden and finished 11-4 in the standings and were co-MLL champions. Calaveras lost to Lodi 3-2 in the playoffs. Hunt was the co-MVP and Flores was a first-team player, while Carney, Williams, Kancianich and Boitano all made the second team.
BRET HARTE BASEBALL
The Bullfrogs began 1992 with a 12-10 win over Central Catholic and then lost to Riverbank 4-3. In the MLL opener, sophomore Aaron Adams pitched a great game in a 2-1 loss to Summerville and then fell to Calaveras 9-6. Ian Taerea went 3 for 4 with a two-run home run. The Bullfrogs got their first league win by beating Linden 15-2. Bill Glaze knocked in three. Bret Harte fell to 1-3 in the MLL standings with a 7-5 loss to Argonaut. Taerea went 2 for 4 with a home run. Bret Harte beat Summerville 6-4 and then fell to Amador 8-6.
Bret Harte lost a close 2-0 game to Linden and then lost in a county clash to Calaveras 11-7. Jesse Elliot had two RBIs in the loss to Calaveras. In an 8-2 loss to Amador, Soracco went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Bret Harte dropped to 2-8 in league play with a 11-3 loss to Argonaut. Soracco slammed a two-run homer in the loss. The Bullfrogs lost to Calaveras 15-10. Vince Lopez went 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple. Bret Harte got blasted by Linden 22-6 and then lost to Summerville. The Bullfrogs finished the MLL season 2-13. Taerea was a first-team player.
CALAVERAS SOFTBALL
A 32-0 thrashing of Brookside Christian is how Calaveras started its 1992 season. Amy Whittaker collected five RBIs and Terri Anderson knocked in three. Calaveras then beat Escalon 2-1 in a much more competitive game. Tiffany Grimes struck out nine and got the win. Calaveras beat Riverbank 11-10 and Terrie Patchin, Erica Brim and Danielle Godfry all recorded three hits. Calaveras lost 13-4 to Amador to begin league play but bounced back with a come-from-behind 7-6 win over Bret Harte. Calaveras lost to Argonaut 8-5 and then smacked Summerville 9-4.
Calaveras overcame a 4-0 deficit to beat Linden 5-4 but lost 8-2 to Amador and then fell to Bret Harte 2-1, lost to Argonaut 8-7 and was defeated by Linden 13-3. The losing streak was snapped with an 8-5 win over Summerville. Grimes struck out nine and was 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs. The next time Calaveras and Summerville faced, it was the Bears who beat the San Andreas squad 13-6. Calaveras lost to Bret Harte 6-2, but followed that with a 7-3 win over Argonaut. In the final game of the year, Calaveras beat Linden 3-2. Calaveras ended the season 6-9 in league play and 9-9 overall. Grimes was a first-team player and April Williamson made the second team.
BRET HARTE SOFTBALL
Under first-year head coach Carolyn Lourey, Bret Harte lost to Sonora 4-2 to begin the 1992 season but beat Riverbank 5-4, which included two RBIs from Lisa Bloodworth. Early in the MLL season, Bret Harte lost to Calaveras 7-6 and then suffered a close 6-5 loss to Linden and a 7-6 loss to Argonaut. The Bullfrogs beat Summerville and then lost to Amador before losing to Linden 7-2.
Bret Harte picked up a big county victory by beating Calaveras 2-1. Jena Pascual got the win for the Bullfrogs. Bret Harte had another one-run loss, this time falling to Amador 7-6 and then suffered a 5-4 loss to Argonaut. Bret Harte again beat Calaveras and this time the final was 6-2. Bret Harte then lost to Linden (7-0) and Summerville (9-8). Bret Harte ended the year with a 4-0 loss to Amador and went 4-11 overall in 1992 with seven one-run losses. Pascual was a first-team member and Noelle Murphy was placed on the second team.
CALAVERAS SWIMMING
Early in the 1992 season, Tina Friday qualified to compete in the state championship races with her qualifying time of 27.8 in the 50-yard freestyle while taking on East Union. Later in the season, Greg Madden, Friday and the 200-medley relay team qualified for the section championship meet. Madden qualified in the 50 and 100 freestyle, as well as in the 200 relay with teammates Stephan DeClerck, Doug Anderson and Roger Ballew.
CALAVERAS TENNIS
Calaveras lost to Bret Harte 5-0 early in the Mother Lode League season and then fell to Summerville 4-1. The only point came from Bryan Wilke and Jennifer Kersey in mixed doubles. Calaveras got its first win by beating Argonaut 3-2 with wins coming from Dan Baltazor and Kersey in singles action and Wilke and Jennifer Scranton in mixed doubles. Calaveras lost to Summerville 4-1 with Wilke picking up a singles victory. Calaveras lost to Bret Hate 7-0. Calaveras lost to Argonaut and Amador 1-4 on back-to-back days to fall to 1-7 in the standings.
BRET HARTE TENNIS
Bret Harte started the season with a 3-2 win over Amador. Jen Stevens and Marc Airola got singles victories, while the team of Elicia James and Jenny Leedy won in girls doubles. The Bullfrogs beat Calaveras 5-0 with singles wins from Nicolas Seiliez and Stevens and doubles wins from Airola/Dennis Morrisroe, Jenny Leedy/James and Clay Wendt and Marie Augenbaugh. The Bullfrogs blanked Argonaut 5-0 and then improved to 4-0 in league play with a 4-1 win over Summerville.
Bret Harte continued to roll and beat Calaveras 7-0. The Bullfrogs picked their eighth win by beating Summerville 4-1. Bret Harte ended the league season 10-0 as champions and Stevens also went 10-0 in singles competition, while James and Leedy went 9-1 in doubles play. At the MLL tournament, Stevens placed first in the girls’ singles and Leedy and James placed first in girls’ doubles. Stevens was named as the girls MVP, while Wendt, Leedy and James were all-league selections.
CALAVERAS TRACK
Calaveras placed third at the Mother Lode League track championship in the boys’ division and placed second in the girls’ division. Calaveras got first-place finishes from Tom Hess (high and long jump), Jared Fedena (discus), Lacy McCombs (high jump) and Becky Elwood (shot put). Elwood earned a trip to the state championship in discus.
BRET HARTE TRACK
The Bullfrogs finished first in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions at the MLL championships. Bret Harte got first-place finishes from Aaron Stafford (triple jump), Jason Brown (1,600, 800, 3,200), James Best (pole vault), Jennifer Test (400, 1,600 relay, long and triple jump), Amy Davidson (800, 1,600, 3,200 and 1,600 relay), Dawn Crane (300 and 100 hurdles) and the 100-relay team of Michelle Rogers, Kellie Cathcart, Vanessa Burns and Ashley Porras. Davidson advanced to the state meet in the 1,600-meter race.
CALAVERAS GOLF
Calaveras won the Mother Lode League tournament and the 1992 MLL championship. Calaveras’ championship team was made up of Nate Allen, Brain Abraham, Rocky Allen, Josh Redfern, Matt Zeller and Scottie Guthrie. Nate and Rocky Allen, along with Abraham were all-league selections.
FALL
CALAVERAS FOOTBALL
Calaveras only had eight returning players from the 1991 squad that reached the section championship game. Josh Gerard rushed for 143 yards in Calaveras’ 34-16 win over Lincoln to begin the season. Calaveras lost to Folsom 27-14 with a touchdown run from Sean Newby and a 26-yard touchdown pass from Roger Ballew to Ken Vaughn. In a 27-19 loss to Hughson, Calaveras turned the ball over six times. Newby had a kickoff return for a touchdown, rushed for a score and had two interceptions. Calaveras bounced back with a big 41-13 win over Patterson. Newby rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns, Les Orlandi rushed for 104 yards and two scores and Ballew connected with Ken Vaughn for a 49-yard score. Calaveras then beat Hilmar 13-7.
Calaveras began MLL play with a 35-20 win over Argonaut. Ballew threw for 220 yards and touchdowns of 65 and 51 yards. Newby rushed for 121 yards and two scores. Jennifer Pereira was crowned homecoming queen and Calaveras beat Summerville 34-27. Newby, Ballew and Vaughn all found the end zone and Ballew threw two touchdown passes. Calaveras beat Linden 19-0 and Ballew rushed for a score, Vaughn returned an interception for a touchdown and Newby scampered 43 yards to the end zone. In a 31-14 win over Amador, Newby rushed for touchdowns of 1, 75, 5 and 3 yards. Ballew threw for 166 yards and one touchdown, which went to Vaughn. Calaveras ended MLL play 5-0 following a 22-15 win over Bret Harte. Ballew connected with Vaughn for a 73-yard score and Newby scored from one-yard out and also scored on a 12-yard run.
In the opening round of the playoffs, Calaveras beat Modesto Christian 34-0 and Ballew threw four touchdown passes and Orlandi rushed for 92 yards. Calaveras followed that with a 27-16 win over Ripon. Newby rushed for scores of 50 and 25 and Vaughn caught a 9-yard touchdown from Ballew. Leon Carter also rushed for a score in the win. For the second year in a row, Calaveras lost to Hughson in the section championship game. This time, the score was 27-21. Calaveras led 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but Hughson scored 13 unanswered points for the win. Ballew threw for three touchdowns in the loss.
Vaughn and Newby were the co-MVPs of the MLL. Jeff Lafrance, John Edwards, Mike Krovos, Orlandi, Norm Hudson, Jason Hayworth, Ballew, Jason John, Sam Lumpkin and Billy Rhoads were all-league players and head coach Gary Stepansky was named as the Coach of the Year.
BRET HARTE FOOTBALL
The 1992 season didn’t start very well for Bret Harte, as it fell to Hilmar 21-0. Bret Harte beat Mariposa 19-6 to pick up its first win. Quarterback Vince Lopez rushed for a 46-yard touchdown and threw touchdown passes of 40 and 32 yards to Bill Davis and Charlie Shom respectively. The Bullfrogs followed up with a 17-8 win over Gustine. Anthony Eberhardt scored from 11 yards out and Carlos DeVitis had an interception for a score. Bret Harte fell to 2-2 with a 31-14 loss to Escalon. Lopez connected with Aaron Stafford for a 31-yard touchdown. On homecoming night, Bret Harte beat Riverbank 34-20 and Shannon Turner was crowned as queen. Micky Davis rushed for 171 yards in the win.
In the league opener, Bret Harte squandered a 16-0 lead and ended up losing 23-33 to Summerville. The Bullfrogs then lost to Amador 9-7 with the lone score coming on a 73-yard pass from Lopez to Stafford. Bret Harte fell to Argonaut 21-7 in a Saturday afternoon game. Lopez connected with Eberhardt for an 11-yard touchdown. Bret Harte fell to 0-4 in league play with another close loss. The Bullfrogs lost to Linden 14-13. Eberhardt rushed for a score and scored on a 67-yard pass from Lopez. Bret Harte’s season ended with a 22-15 loss to Calaveras. Mike Manuel rushed for a 41-yard score and Eberhardt scored from one-yard out.
Randy Davis, Eberhardt, Joe Kelly, Carlos DeVitis and Jake Forbes were all-league selections.
CALAVERAS VOLLEYBALL
Calaveras beat Ripon 3-1 to begin the season and Bonnie Kelly led the attack with seven kills. Calaveras beat Hughson in three sets. Early in league play, Calaveras beat Amador 3-0 with five aces coming from Shireen Zahniser. Calaveras beat Argonaut 3-0 and then blanked Bret Harte 3-0 and Amador 3-0. Calaveras ended the MLL season with a 3-0 win over Bret Harte and a 3-2 victory over Summerville to finish 7-3 in the league standings. In the opening round of the playoffs, Calaveras beat St. Patrick’s 3-1. Carlie Johnson had 12 kills, six assists and two aces to lead Calaveras. Calaveras’ season ended in a 3-0 playoff loss to Bear River. Kelly was the co-Most Outstanding Player of the MLL. Johnson and Zahniser were first-team players and Godfrey made the second team.
BRET HARTE VOLLEYBALL
Bret Harte’s 1992 volleyball team was made up of Sarah May, Betsy Smith, Summer Bailey, Jamie Shott, Jamie Gonzalez, Brandi Crane, Sara McGeorge, Amy Jika, Elicia James and Jen Waring and was coached by Barbara Riedel. The season opened with a 3-0 loss to Escalon and then the Bullfrogs lost to Ripon Christian 3-1. Early in MLL play, Bret Harte lost to Linden 3-0, lost to Calaveras 3-0 and fell again to Linden 3-0. In a county clash with Calaveras, Bret Harte lost 3-0. Jika was a second-team selection.
CALAVERAS CROSS COUNTRY
The Calaveras boys’ cross country team won the Mother Lode championship. David Brackett placed first at the league championship meet (17:04), Billy Flowers placed fifth (17:48) and Chris Beck placed sixth (17:54). Calaveras’ girls’ cross country team also captured the league title. Jennifer Scranton placed second overall (22:05). Calaveras won the boys section championship and Katie Landreth placed first in the girl’s race. At the state championship, Calaveras’ boys team placed 14th overall. Flowers placed 57th, Brackett placed 64th and Beck placed 72.
BRET HARTE CROSS COUNTRY
At the MLL championship meet, Bret Harte’s boys’ team placed second overall. Dan Carll placed third individually (17:24), Robert Carty placed fourth (17:37) and Aaron McCloud placed ninth (18:30). In the girls’ division, Gretchen Schmauder placed first at the MLL championship meet with her time of 22:01. This was the first time in 11 years that Bret Harte’s girls’ team did not win the MLL title. At the state championship, Dan Carll and Schmauder placed 54th and 65 in their respective races.
CALAVERAS BOYS’ SOCCER
Calaveras began 1992 with a 4-2 loss to Escalon with goals coming from Kern Houghten and Ben Stopper. Calaveras bounced back with a 3-2 win over Central Catholic but fell to Brookside Christian 2-1. Calaveras beat Linden 2-0 in league play with a goal from Houghten and Stopper. Calaveras was unable to beat Amador, as it fell 2-1 on the road with its lone goal coming from Bryan Pederson. Calaveras lost to Argonaut 5-1 and got one goal from Houghton and fell to Bret Harte 6-1. The next time Calaveras and Bret Harte played, the score was an even 1-1. Calaveras ended the MLL season with a 2-2 tie to Amador and had a league record of 1-6-3. Kevin Ford made the first team and Marty Miller and Brian Pederson made the second team.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ SOCCER
The Bullfrogs beat Escalon 6-1 to start 1992. Chad Kratky scored twice and Ike Bailey, Casey O’Steen, Ryan Lauterbach and Scott Cunningham all scored once. The Bullfrogs beat Mother Lode Christian 3-1 and got goals from Cunningham, Lauterbach and Kratky and then tied Ripon Christian 1-1. Bret Harte finished second to Summerville at the first Bret Harte Soccer Tournament. Bret Harte beat Mother Lode Christian 4-3, Amador 2-0 and Linden 4-0.
Bret Harte began league play with a 3-0 win over Argonaut and followed that with a 2-0 shutout of Summerville. Bret Harte exploded for a 7-1 win over Linden and then shutout Amador 2-0 with two goals from Bailey. The Bullfrogs beat Calaveras 6-1 and got three goals from Kratky and Lauterbach added two goals. In the rematch with Calaveras, Bret Harte couldn’t capture a victory and played to a 1-1 tie. Bret Harte then lost to Summerville 2-1. The Bullfrogs bounded back with a 4-0 drubbing of Linden with two goals from Casey O’Steen.
Bret Harte ended the MLL season with an overall record of 8-1-1 and were co-league champions with Summerville. Bret Harte got a bye in the opening round of the playoffs and then took on Ripon Christian and picked up a 4-3 win. Lauterbach scored three times and Mike Harrison added one goal in the victory. Bret Harte’s dream season ended in a 1-0 loss to Folsom. Lauterbach was the co-Most Outstanding Player of the MLL. Marc Airola, Bailey and Cunningham were first-team selections and Kratky and O’Steen made the second team.
WHAT’S NEXT
Next week we’ll go back 40 years to 1982.