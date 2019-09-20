Week 5 preview: Bret Harte vs. Arroyo
Photo by Damien Stephens

Bret Harte (1-2) vs. Arroyo (2-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 20

Place: Dorroh Field, Angels Camp

2019 season: Bret Harte (1-2, 0-0 MLL) – lost to Orestimba 48-7; beat Delta Charter 33-8; lost to El Dorado 21-3. Arroyo (2-1) – beat Concord 13-7; beat American 6-0; lost to Oakland Military Institute (19-0).

Series record since 2004: This is the first meeting between Bret Harte and Arroyo.

Week 4 review: Bret Harte lost at home to El Dorado 21-3. The Bullfrogs took the lead in the first quarter with a 42-yard field goal by Emmanuel Nava. But Bret Harte got outscored 21-0 the rest of the way. For a full game story, visit calaverasenterprise.com.

Week 4 JV review: Bret Harte’s JV team lost to El Dorado 21-6 in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs are now 1-2.

Next week: Bret Harte vs. Linden, 7 p.m. in Angels Camp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.