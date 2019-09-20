Week 5 preview: Bret Harte vs. Arroyo

Bret Harte (1-2) vs. Arroyo (2-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 20
Place: Dorroh Field, Angels Camp
2019 season: Bret Harte (1-2, 0-0 MLL) – lost to Orestimba 48-7; beat Delta Charter 33-8; lost to El Dorado 21-3. Arroyo (2-1) – beat Concord 13-7; beat American 6-0; lost to Oakland Military Institute (19-0).
Series record since 2004: This is the first meeting between Bret Harte and Arroyo.
Week 4 review: Bret Harte lost at home to El Dorado 21-3. The Bullfrogs took the lead in the first quarter with a 42-yard field goal by Emmanuel Nava. But Bret Harte got outscored 21-0 the rest of the way. For a full game story, visit calaverasenterprise.com.
Week 4 JV review: Bret Harte’s JV team lost to El Dorado 21-6 in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs are now 1-2.
Next week: Bret Harte vs. Linden, 7 p.m. in Angels Camp.