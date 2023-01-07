A strong second half lifts the Red Hawks over Bears in MLL opener

Heading into the season as the defending co-Mother Lode League champions, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team knew that every MLL squad would love nothing more than to put the Red Hawks into the loss column.
In the opening game of the Mother Lode League season, the Summerville Bears showed that if Calaveras hopes to once again finish the season as MLL champions, it will not come easy. Calaveras trailed the Bears at the end of the first quarter and the two teams were tied at 20-20 at halftime.
Fortunately for Calaveras, a strong second half proved to be the difference, as the Red Hawks outscored the Bears 39-20 in the final 16 minutes for a 59-40 win on Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We gutted one out,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “It was not one of our better games and was definitely not the way you want to start league play. But we did have good balanced scoring tonight.”
The Red Hawks scored nine points in the first quarter with freshman Ryan Clifton leading the way with four points, while senior sharpshooter Elijah Malamed made a 3-point basket and senior southpaw Jay Clifton scored two points. Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras trailed Summerville 13-9.
Calaveras got five points from Ryan Clifton in the second quarter and with two points from Jay Clifton, senior Thomas Davison and junior Corbin Curran, the Hawks were able to go into halftime tied with the Bears at 20-20.
The game remained close in the third quarter, as Calaveras scored 16 and Summerville (6-7, 0-1 MLL) answered with 11. Of Calaveras’ 16 points, Ryan Clifton and senior Braeden Orlandi both scored five points, while Jay Clifton, Malamed and Curran all added two points. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras led 36-31.
Calaveras dominated the final eight minutes of play and outscored Summerville 23-9. Jay Clifton led the charge with seven points, while senior Merrick Strange and Curran both scored four points.
The Clifton brothers both ended the night with a game-high 13 points; Malamed and Curran each scored eight points; Davison scored five points; Orlandi added six points; senior Noah Cardenas scored two points; and Strange finished with four points.
Calaveras (14-4, 1-0 MLL) has now won five in a row and eight of its last nine games.
