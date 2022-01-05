Calaveras and Summerville battle to a 2-2 draw

For years, the Summerville Bears have been the measuring stick in the Mother Lode League. With multiple league and section championships to their name, the Bears have been one of the most difficult teams to defeat in recent memory.
The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team knows that if they hope to be one of the squads fighting for the top spot in the Mother Lode League standings, they’ll need to prove that they can hang with Summerville.
In the first of two league meetings between Calaveras and Summerville, Calaveras twice came from behind to tie the Bears. After 80 minutes of soccer, Calaveras and Summerville played to a 2-2 tie Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“It was a great game,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “I’m really proud of our guys for keeping their chins up and coming back for a huge tie against the defending champs.”
The Bears scored both of their goals in the opening 40 minutes and were the first to score. Summerville jumped ahead 1-0 with a free kick just outside the penalty box. Calaveras tied things at 1-1 with a goal from Alvin Marquez, with an assist by Carter Mabanag. The Bears scored their second and final goal late in the first half and led 2-1 at the midway point.
In the second half, only one goal was scored by either team and it came off the foot of Calaveras’ Josh Goodwin, with an assist by Marquez coming off of a corner kick by Logan Gomes. Although Gomes didn’t finish the game with an assist or goal, Leetham gives credit to Gomes for being a contributing factor in both of Calaveras’ goals.
“Logan Gomes didn't get his name in the stat sheet, but he started both our goals,” Leetham said. “He is really playing well.”
After surrendering two goals in the first half, Calaveras’ defense shut out the Summerville offense in the final 40 minutes and Leetham couldn't have been happier with the performance from his defensive unit.
“Our defense deserves a ton of credit for shutting down the potent Summerville attack in the second half,” Leetham said. “Our back line of Greyson Blackwell, Diego Barajas, Tony Chavoya and Landon Harrington really stepped up tonight in the last 40 minutes.”
And in regards to the play from Marquez, Leetham said, “Alvin Marquez not only had a goal and an assist, but he also did a great job defending the talented Summerville midfielders.”
Calaveras (1-1-1 MLL) will next take on the Amador Buffaloes Thursday in Sutter Creek. Amador lost to the Sonora Wildcats 4-0 Tuesday night in Sonora.