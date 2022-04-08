Even in defeat, Calaveras continues to improve on the links

In The Beatles’ song “Fixing a Hole,” there is a line that goes, “It’s getting better all the time.” For the Calaveras High School golf team, the approach to the 2022 season has been to just get better all the time.
Even in a 231-277 loss to the Argonaut Mustangs on Thursday at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, Calaveras proved that it is getting better by shooting its lowest round of golf of the season. Calaveras’ 277 shattered its previous low of 292.
“We are improving a lot,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said. “That’s what I wanted from these guys, and they are having fun.”
Mason Neelens broke 50 for the first time by shooting a career-low 49; senior Dominic Boitano shot a 54; senior Travis Byrd shot a career-low 56; Billy Peterson carded a 57; and junior Merrick Strange ended the day with a 61.
Calaveras (1-7 Mother Lode League) will return to the links on April 14 to take on the Sonora Wildcats at 3 p.m. in Valley Springs.