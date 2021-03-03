Bullfrogs host Summerville, Sonora in cross country meet

Under a cloudy Wednesday afternoon sky, runners from Bret Harte, Summerville and Sonora competed in the first Mother Lode League cross country meet of the year at Frogtown in Angels Camp. Sonora was the only squad to field full a team, but that didn’t prevent all the runners and limited spectators from enjoying an afternoon of athletic competition.
The event didn’t have any issues and for Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson, that was a welcomed change of pace.
“I’d say that this was one of the easier ones, just because of the lack of runners,” Johnson said. “But it was one I was nervous about, because I really wanted it to happen without any hitches with all of the COVID-19 issues. We were just so happy to have the runners out here. It was a small group, but we did it; we are running and hopefully it’ll open some doors.”
In the varsity boys’ race, eight runners participated, with Sonora’s Adin Dibble placing first with a time of 16:20. Summerville’s Cruz Vasquez finished second in 17:00. Winter Whittle was the first Bullfrog to cross the finish line and was third overall with his time of 18:03. Sonora’s Kyle Smith finished fourth (18:10), followed by Bret Harte’s Jordan Smith (19:11), Sonora’s Adam Aldrich (19:26), Sonora’s Josh Hovatter (24:12) and Sonora’s John Shaw (24:56).
“I think they ran very well,” Johnson said of Whittle and Smith. “They were close to what they ran at the end of the season last year. I was pleased to see how they ran.”
Bret Harte didn’t have any varsity girl runners. Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez placed first (19:59), followed by Sonora’s Brie Personius (20:51).
In the two-mile frosh/soph boys’ race, Bret Harte’s Alex Mejia was the first overall to cross the finish line and he did in 13:45. After Summerville’s Alton Hendricks (14:08) and Sonora’s Aidan Cannon (15:15) finished, Bret Harte’s Korlan Gibson (17:25) and Seth Martin (17:36) placed fourth and fifth respectively.
Even though Mejia placed first by a decent margin, Johnson would like to see him, along with the rest of the frosh/soph runners, get a little more confidence before heading to the varsity races.
“We’d like for him to feel a little more successful at that distance,” Johnson said about Mejia. “He was even nervous about the two miles. I think what all of our runners are going to find is that the hard work they put in over the last few months is going to pay off and if they continue to enjoy it and run together as a team, they’ll naturally move up to that varsity level together.”
Of the five runners in the frosh/soph girls’ race, the top two runners were from Bret Harte. Taylee McDaniel (15:09) and Addison Heermance (15:10), had a strong showing in their first race of the year. Nina Hollers (19:04) finished behind Summerville’s Kristen Henderson (18:25), but ahead of Sonora’s Sophia Teshin (23:53). Johnson was pleased with what she saw from her young female runners.
“In the past, we’ve struggled just to get JV runners and now that we have them and we can see them be successful at the two-mile, we know that they have the talent and ability to move up to varsity,” Johnson said. “That’s exciting to see that. If we can go from here and grow to next fall, it’ll follow through.”
Even though the event wasn’t packed like a typical Mother Lode League meet would be, Johnson was grateful to at least get one race in the books.
“I was wondering why I was so nervous; I’m not even running a race,” Johnson said. “I was just putting it on, but I wanted to see it successful. I wanted to see what the other teams had and I wanted to see that we are able to put on a race and have people wear their masks and not have any issues with that, which there were no issues at all.”
Bret Harte will next race on March 10 against Argonaut and Amador in Jackson.