Jumpers claim two victories at the Columbia College Classic
Buy Now

The Columbia Claim Jumpers didn’t show any lingering effects of tryptophan in their system following the Thanksgiving holiday. The Jumpers took care of business and defended their home floor by going 2-0 during the annual Columbia College Classic.

Columbia picked up a 74-62 win over Lassen on Saturday night and then followed that with an 82-65 win over Folsom Lake on Sunday afternoon. Both games were played at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.

Jumpers claim two victories at the Columbia College Classic
Buy Now
Jumpers claim two victories at the Columbia College Classic
Buy Now
Jumpers claim two victories at the Columbia College Classic
Buy Now
Jumpers claim two victories at the Columbia College Classic
Buy Now
Jumpers claim two victories at the Columbia College Classic
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.