Jumpers claim two victories at the Columbia College Classic

The Columbia Claim Jumpers didn’t show any lingering effects of tryptophan in their system following the Thanksgiving holiday. The Jumpers took care of business and defended their home floor by going 2-0 during the annual Columbia College Classic.
Columbia picked up a 74-62 win over Lassen on Saturday night and then followed that with an 82-65 win over Folsom Lake on Sunday afternoon. Both games were played at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
“I was impressed with their resolve,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “I think every coach looks for ways to get their team to have that and without having a lot of guys with playing experience, as far as returners in this program, I thought it would take some time and yet we showed good resolve and didn’t panic and stuck to what we do.”
With Thanksgiving being the holiday centered around being thankful, there was nobody more thankful to be on the court than Columbia sophomore Daniel Rico. After missing the majority of his freshman season with a knee injury, Rico came back and started the season as a key member of Columbia’s squad. However, a concussion left him sidelined for a couple of weeks. Rico was able to return to the floor on Saturday against Lassen and he ended the night with 13 points.
“It felt great to be back,” Rico said. “In the first half, I felt like I was a little out of sync with the guys because I only practiced two days. But we were able to get it going and it felt great to be out there competing with them.”
After missing most of his freshman year with an injury, Rico did not want to have the same fate fall on him for a second year in a row. But unlike a broken bone or a torn ligament, there is no average timeline for a return from a head injury. Rico is thankful that he only missed a few games, rather than a few months.
“I was in a dark room in my bed, and I couldn’t do anything, and it really did give me flashbacks of last year just being in bed and not able to do anything,” Rico said. “Before the game, I was just thinking that it’s a great day because I get to play basketball today.”
In Saturday’s win over Lassen, the Jumpers were carried offensively in the opening 20 minutes by Marques Sales, Rico and Brennen Whyte. Columbia scored 41 points in the first half, but only had a two-point advantage heading into the locker room.
Lassen stayed close to Columbia in the scoreboard thanks to hot downtown shooting. Of Lassen’s 39 points, 21 of those came from 3-point land. Slowing down Lassen from behind the arc was a major point of emphasis for Hoyt in the second half and Columbia did just that, as it held Lassen to only three 3-point baskets in the final 20 minutes.
“If you can shoot it, then you’ve got a punchers chance in every fight,” Hoyt said. “They shot the heck out of it in the first half. In the second half, they made only three and one was a bank, and one was late. Guys stepped up and our rotations were better, and our on-ball defense was better and when your on-ball isn’t what you want, then everything falls apart.”
The Jumpers were carried by Sales in the second half. The sophomore from Fort Worth, TX scored 17 of his game-high 26 points after halftime. Columbia outscored Lassen 13-2 in the final seven minutes for the 74-62 victory.
Sales led Columbia with a double-double, which consisted of 26 points and 14 rebounds and also had one assist and one steal; Keshawn Hall had seven points, one assist and three steals; Aurrion Harris had five points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal; Caleb Chiang had nine points, one rebound, one assist and three steals; Rico finished with 13 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block; Kai Jordan had three points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals; Brennen Whyte had six points, two assists and one block; Jordan Worthy had one rebound and three steals; and Parker Tuttle had five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
On Sunday, Columbia beat Folsom Lake 82-65 in a matinee matchup. The Jumpers once again had a strong second half, which was a major reason for the victory. In the opening 20 minutes, Chiang led the way with nine points and Rico was next up with five. At halftime, the Jumpers had a 31-29 lead.
The biggest difference in the offensive production between the first and second half for Columbia was the outside shooting. In the first half, the Jumpers made only two shots from downtown. In the final 20 minutes, that number was eight, with Chiang draining three and Harris and Rico each adding two and Tuttle adding one 3-point basket. The Jumpers outscored Folsom Lake 50-36 in the second half for the 17-point victory.
Chiang scored a game-high 22 points; Hall scored six; Kobe Nunes scored four; Harris scored 10; Jordan and Whyte both scored four; Ahmad Jefferies scored three; Rico added 11; Sales scored six; Worthy scored seven; and Tuttle scored five.
Columbia has now won five in a row and sits at the top of the Central Valley Conference standings with a 7-1 record. The Jumpers will return to the hardwood on Dec. 2 for the Cabrillo College Tournament, which runs Dec. 2-4. Columbia’s next home game will be Dec. 9 against Shasta College.