Raiders look to continue solid play

Week one across the NFL became a referendum on stability and consistency. The overwhelming trend was that the teams with stable coaching staffs, quarterbacks and both offensive and defensive lines tended to pull out victories. These circumstances helped lead the Las Vegas Raiders to a 34-30 victory this past Sunday.
For the Raiders, traveling to North Carolina for a week-one game was always fraught with concern. Not only are the Raiders historically bad when traveling cross-country, the Carolina Panthers have one of the most versatile players in the NFL in running back Christian McCaffery. Add to that the common decision of South Eastern home teams requiring the Raiders to wear black early in the year, and the first game for Las Vegas was in jeopardy. All of that said, Jon Gruden, being the wily veteran head coach, was able to pull out a victory and prevent rookie coach Matt Rhule from claiming his first victory.
Raider running back Josh Jacobs was tremendous, amassing 93 rushing yards on 25 carries and finding the end zone three times. The most impressive stat was his ability to force missed tackles. Against Carolina, Jacobs forced 12 missed tackles, more than any running back in the NFL with the second closest having five less.
Defensively, the Raiders were inconsistent. Early on they had success defending the run, but as the game wore on, the heat began to be a second opponent. This helped tire the defense and allowed Carolina to stay in the game. The Panthers, led by veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, caused a handful of significant coverage issues for the young Raider defensive backs.
Week two will see the Raiders host New Orleans and take on the Drew Brees-led Saints. This will be the first game played in Las Vegas. In week one the Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by Tom Brady. The performance was defensive, as they dialed up pressure and forced the Buccaneers into mistakes. Unlike the Buccaneers, the Raiders have a talented offensive line and can insulate quarterback Derek Carr from the pressure the Saints can provide. This, coupled with their ability to run with Jacobs, should open deep play-action passing and control the clock, keeping Brees on the sideline. The big question is if the Raider defense can create big plays and generate pressure. If they can, the Raiders could squeak out a solid 27-24 victory.