Fierce play beats word games on links

As some senior golfers advance in their retirement years, a loss of hearing occurs; just ask their wives. This may explain why when tournament director Jon Foucrault announced that the Nov. 30 contest would be a scramble, several players showed up with dictionaries in tow, as they thought a game of Scrabble was in store. The director’s famous stare let them know that perhaps a mistake had been made.
Overwhelming the opposition was the team of big Bob Bradley and not-so-big Jack Cox, Al Liberato and newbie Ralph Johnson. They came in at a whopping 8-under par. Tied for second was the team of former club champ Orv Pense, Clifford Howard and Roberto Garcia. They were joined in their banditry by Alan Couchman, longer hitting Norm Miley, Jon Foucrault and seemingly weekly winner Dave Bockman.
There was a traffic jam, as four teams ended in a tie. Club champ Roger Ladd was aided by Larry Rupley and Rich Spence. David Dean, Ken Polk and Ken Phillips matched their score, as did the team of Ron Huckaby, club treasurer Harry Kious, Charlie Moore and Eugene Weatherby. Joining in the fourth-place celebration was Dan Borges, Matt Theodore, George Dillon and Tom Gilbert.
Borges demonstrated his poise under pressure, as holes were running out when he hit three consecutive drives to complete his required amount. This enabled him to go to the top of Dillon’s golf hero list, narrowly beating out Theodore. Gilbert’s stupendous drive on the last hole moved him to third on the list. A player on one of the losing teams declared that he had played so badly, he thought of drowning himself in the lake. His teammates told him they didn’t think he could keep his head down that long.
Closest-to-the-hole contests were held on No. 8 and No. 13. From the white tees on No. 8, David Dean swamped the field as Gabe Karam finished a distant second. From the golds, Harry Kious zeroed in to narrowly beat Norm Miley.
In the Red Tee Flight, Rich Spence had the shot of the day at 5 feet, 1 inch. Roberto Garcia continued his weekly onslaught by placing second. On hole No. 13 from the whites, Larry Parenti took time out from wine making to take first by a mile over Roger Ladd.
From the golds, Mike Pisano continued to stay in the winners’ circle as he placed first, followed by Pense. The coordinator of this event is thinking of just paying Pisano his money as he checks in, rather than having to collect after the event is over. From the reds, Weyrauch continued his puzzling good play with a first-place finish. Larry Rupley should have been, but wasn’t embarrassed by how far away his second-place shot landed. It sure embarrassed his competitors, who couldn’t beat that shot.