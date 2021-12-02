Calaveras begins Riverbank Tournament with win over Denair

RIVERBANK – The Calaveras boys’ basketball team hopes to repeat as champions of the Ron Peterson Tip-off Tournament and they took a good first step in that direction.
Calaveras began the tournament by defeating Denair 59-45 in the opening round Thursday night. After the win, Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton was much happier with the performance from his team than he was after their last game, which was a 48-40 win over Oakdale.
“It feels so much better,” Clifton said. “All the mistakes don’t seem as bad because we had the energy and desire to do it right and against Oakdale, we didn’t have that so much. We beat a quality opponent tonight and played well. We still have a lot of room for improvement and it feels like we took strides in that direction.”
Against Oakdale, Calaveras had issues putting points on the board, especially in the first quarter. That wasn’t the case against Denair. Calaveras jumped out to a quick 14-4 lead and never looked back. The first period ended with Calaveras ahead 17-6.
“We were able to set a good tempo early,” Calaveras junior Logan Parmley said. “We played good defense and everyone was pumped and that really gets your blood flowing.”
In the opening eight minutes, Parmley was clutch from the 3-point line. The junior hit three shots from downtown, while junior Jay Clifton made one 3-point basket and three free throws. Denair was focused on slowing down Jay Clifton, which gave Parmley the opportunity to make some noise early in the game.
“When you know they are going to look to stop one person, it opens up the floor for everyone else,” Parmley said. “I got open and got open shots and Elijah (Malamed) got open shots. And that also opens up the paint.”
It’s no secret that Jay Clifton is Calaveras’ main offensive weapon, so the veteran head coach was impressed to see Parmley step up and deliver when he had the opportunity.
“That’s what we expected him to do,” Clifton said. “We know he can do that and we know he’ll continue to do that.”
Calaveras scored 14 points in the second quarter, with Malamed making back-to-back baskets, with one of them coming from behind the arc. Parmley drained his final basket from 3-point land and Calaveras had a commanding 31-15 lead at halftime.
Calaveras was rolling, but Clifton knows that if there’s ever something that can change momentum, it’s halftime.
“When you play in a game and you have the momentum in the first half, the worst thing that happens is halftime,” Clifton said. “It’s really hard to keep that momentum, no matter the situation.”
The third quarter began with Calaveras getting consecutive baskets from junior Merrick Strange and a layup from junior Braeden Orlandi. Junior Noah Cardenas scored in the paint and that was all the points Calaveras got during the third quarter. Even though Calaveras got outscored 10-8 in the third quarter, its lead was still 39-26 heading into the final eight minutes of the game.
Trailing by 13, Denair had to resort to outside shooting and it nearly paid off. Denair made five shots from downtown and scored 20 points in the final quarter.
“I told the guys that Denair has a lot of firepower and that they are going to come back and not quit,” Clifton said. “They were going to make a run at it and we just needed to withstand it and we did.”
Calaveras’ lead was 50-39 with 3:30 to play when Jay Clifton took most of Denair’s hope away with one shot. Clifton hit a 3-point basket and was fouled in the process. He made his free throw to complete the 4-point play. Calaveras made more clutch free throws in the final few minutes for the 14-point victory.
Jay Clifton scored a game-high 24 points; Parmley scored 12; Malamed finished with eight; Strange and Orlandi each scored eight points; Cardenas scored two points; and sophomore Earl Wood had one point in the win.
Calaveras (4-0) will next take on Riverbank, who defeated Big Valley Christian 82-35 Thursday night. The winner of that game will play in the championship Saturday at 5 p.m. Calaveras and Riverbank will begin at 8 p.m., Friday evening.