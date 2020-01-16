Bullfrogs get blanked by Wildcats

SONORA – Four games into the Mother Lode League season, the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team is still trying to figure things out. Thursday’s 4-0 road loss to the Sonora Wildcats is Bret Harte’s fourth consecutive defeat and second straight shutout.
But even with the loss, Bret Harte head coach Joel Barnett remains positive and found things he felt were worth building off of.
“I thought we actually played really well for us,” Barnett said. “We are starting to move the ball with the manner in which we’ve been practicing and the spirits are still high on the team. We are also still figuring out who is supposed to stand where, but I’m seeing some good stuff.”
After losing 2-0 to Amador Tuesday night in Angels Camp, Bret Harte fell behind early against Sonora. Less than 30 seconds into the contest, the Wildcats were able to put a shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“It for sure messes with us,” Bret Harte’s Rowan Gouveia said about trailing early in the game. “It gets us down and it’s happened almost every game and that’s part of the reason why we are losing. We just need to be more focused at the start.”
Bret Harte is without senior goalkeeper Cooper Morlan due to an injury, so senior Samuel Airola stepped up to take the spot. With no previous varsity goalkeeping to his name, Airola has had to learn on the fly. Although he made a number of impressive saves in the opening 40 minutes, Sonora added two more goals from penalty kicks, which is difficult to defend even for a veteran goalkeeper.
“I think he’s fantastic,” Barnett said of Airola. “We were joking saying that because he’s a water polo player, he should be able to handle the wet ball pretty well. He is the most sure-handed rookie goalie I’ve ever seen. I’m super happy that he’s back there.”
The first half ended with Bret Harte trailing 3-0. With the temperature falling to the low 30s, Bret Harte looked for warmth in the bathrooms at Sonora’s Dunlavy Field. While warming up before the second half, the talk was more focused on trying to find a groove offensively, rather than worrying about the defense.
“We were more mad that we couldn't score,” Gouveia said. “We knew that our defense was perfectly fine, we just needed to help offensively.”
Bret Harte allowed just one goal in the final 40 minutes, but for the fifth half in a row, was unable to score. The lack of scoring is starting to wear on the Bullfrogs, but Barnett knows that his team is still young and that eventually the goals will come.
“It’s frustrating, but we have four sophomores who are playing every minute of the game and even a bunch of our upperclassmen are young,” Barnett said. “We just have a young team and I think this group, going forward, will put a lot of goals in the net.”
Bret Harte (0-4 MLL) will have another tough task when it returns to the field on Tuesday, Jan. 21 as it takes on Summerville (2-1 MLL) at 5:45 p.m. in Tuolumne.
“We need to continue to have fun and just not think about the losses too much,” Gouveia said.