Bret Harte volleyball beats Argonaut for a three-set victory

After not playing for one week, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team returned to the floor to begin Mother Lode League play. The Bullfrogs had no problem capturing a victory, as they beat the Argonaut Mustangs 25-15, 25-18 25-9 on Thursday night in Jackson.
“Starting league with a win is always good for confidence, especially when it is a road win,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “Tonight’s win is in the books, and we look forward to preparing and playing next week.”
Senior Aariah Fox had three kills, four aces and nine digs; junior Chase Silva had seven kills, two aces and two digs; junior Sophie Bouma had nine kills and one dig; senior Rubi Rodriguez had one kill and one dig; junior Jamee Zahniser had 13 assists and one dig; junior Abbi Molina had one kill, 10 assists, went 8 for 8 serving and had one dig; junior Makenna Tutthill had eight kills and one block; senior Ashlin Arias had 13 digs and four aces; and junior Haley Hayden had one ace and three digs.
Bret Harte (7-2, 1-0 MLL) has a monster clash set with Sonora at 6 p.m., on Sept. 6 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Argonaut 29-27, 25-23 Thursday night in Jackson. The Bullfrogs had only seven players active against Argonaut. Bret Harte is 0-1 in Mother Lode League play.
“They did well adjusting to a new rotation and to new positions, since we only had seven players,” Bret Harte head coach Paige Herring said. “Serving was an issue tonight, but I’m happy with how they stepped up to the challenge of learning a new spot.
