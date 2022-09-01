Bret Harte volleyball beats Argonaut for a three-set victory
After not playing for one week, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team returned to the floor to begin Mother Lode League play. The Bullfrogs had no problem capturing a victory, as they beat the Argonaut Mustangs 25-15, 25-18 25-9 on Thursday night in Jackson.

“Starting league with a win is always good for confidence, especially when it is a road win,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “Tonight’s win is in the books, and we look forward to preparing and playing next week.”

