Bret Harte does not get a favorable division placement or seeding in the CIF State playoffs

If losing a section championship game wasn’t difficult enough, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team didn’t get any breaks or favors when the brackets for the CIF State playoffs were released on Sunday afternoon.
After playing against No. 1 Ripon Christian as the No. 2 seed for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship and not coming away with a victory, it would make sense that Bret Harte would stay in the same division for the state playoffs. But when the brackets were released, the division V brackets did not include the Bullfrogs.
In what came as a shock to Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich, the Bullfrogs were placed in division IV and were given the No. 10 seed out of 16 teams. Bret Harte will start the state playoffs Tuesday on the road against No. 7 San Rafael. Bret Harte has an overall record of 21-5, while San Rafael is 18-12.
What bothered Porovich the most when the brackets were released was that Big Valley Christian, the team that Bret Harte defeated 3-0 in the semifinal round, stayed in D5 and got the No. 4 seed, which includes getting a home game.
“Seeing the brackets come out and looking over the D5 bracket as well as the D4 bracket, I guess I really don't know what goes on in those selection committee meetings,” Porovich said. “We put Big Valley (Christian) away and struggled to show up for a section championship match, but somehow Big Valley gets a four seed and possibly two home games in D5 and we get bumped up (to D4) into a Bay Area road game as a 10 seed.”
Sonora, who lost the D4 section championship game to Ripon got the No. 3 seed in the D4 brackets, while Ripon got the No. 2 seed and Central Catholic, who lost to Sonora in the semifinal game, got the No. 5 seed. Ripon Christian, who beat Bret Harte, got the No. 9 seed in the D4 brackets and will not get a home game in the opening round.
In order for Bret Harte to possibly contend for a NorCal championship, the Bullfrogs would not only have to win all their matches on the road, but they’d potentially need to beat No. 7 San Rafael, No. 2 Ripon and No. 3 Sonora before taking on the winner from the top of the bracket.
“The exciting part for me and for the team that I have is that numbers don’t really mean anything,” Porovich said. “At the end of the day, Sonora is a three seed in our bracket, and we’ve beaten that three seed. I’m excited to see what my girls are going to do in the rest of the season. The past is the past and what’s done is done and they are looking forward to this week to see what we can do, and I can’t wait to continue to support them on the ride that they are on.”
There’s no question that the Bullfrogs will enter the state playoffs with a chip on their shoulder and feel like they have something to prove. And for Porovich, while she is not happy with the rankings and division placement, she’s looking forward to seeing how her team rises to the challenge.
“I don’t think that I can hide my emotions in thinking that we deserved better out of the brackets and the rankings,” Porovich said. “But at the end of the day, they are what they are and it’s up to us to go and prove everybody wrong. I’m excited to go and win a state game because Bret Harte has never done that. And then we get to go and battle, most likely Ripon, who took the D4 championship. Yet again, to be the best, you have to beat the best and we’ll play the hand that we are dealt.”
