Bret Harte does not get a favorable division placement or seeding in the CIF State playoffs
If losing a section championship game wasn’t difficult enough, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team didn’t get any breaks or favors when the brackets for the CIF State playoffs were released on Sunday afternoon.

After playing against No. 1 Ripon Christian as the No. 2 seed for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship and not coming away with a victory, it would make sense that Bret Harte would stay in the same division for the state playoffs. But when the brackets were released, the division V brackets did not include the Bullfrogs.

