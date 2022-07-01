Athlete of the Year: Erik Trent hopes his dedication and drive will inspire future Bullfrogs

Erik Trent is very important to the future of athletics at Bret Harte High School. During his four years as a Bullfrog, Trent never won a section title. He never won a Mother Lode League championship. And he only won one playoff game.
But what Trent was able to accomplish during his time wearing the purple and gold was to help be a part of the genesis that perhaps will be the start of a rebirth surrounding Bret Harte baseball and basketball.
In his senior year, Trent helped lead Bret Harte’s basketball and baseball teams back to the playoffs, which is something that had not been done in quite a while.
“I look at things through the standpoint of a team,” Trent said. “Being successful in baseball and basketball is really going to help our future kids and that’s what it’s all about. I want to help the next generation and motivate them to come out and play sports and hopefully be a part of a winning team.”
At a small school like Bret Harte, being a multi-sport athlete is almost a necessity. Like Trent, head baseball coach Josh Bailey played multiple sports and he knows that it’s players like Trent who can help programs become great.
“It just shows his true ability as an athlete,” Bailey said. “As a young kid, Erik was playing multiple sports and in high school, he cut it down to two and really grew with both sports. He cares a lot about the product that he presents on the field or court. It takes a lot of character in that regard to be so proud of who you are as an athlete and that’s not to say that he’s prideful, but he cares so much about his effort that he can put out there for his team and it shows as the kind of teammate that he is.”
Hardwood heroics
During his sophomore year, Trent was asked to join Bret Harte’s varsity basketball team and even though he was the youngest player on the squad, Trent fit right in. The Bullfrogs weren’t very successful during the 2019-20 season, finishing 11-17 and 2-8 in the Mother Lode League. However, Trent looked at his sophomore year as a good learning experience for future seasons.
Although he’s a baseball-first player, Trent enjoyed his time on the hardwood and was looking forward to his junior season. But COVID-19 altered his plans. After sports were put on hold for nearly one year, Trent needed to decide between playing baseball or basketball in the spring of 2021. While that decision was not an easy one, his heart took him to the diamond.
“It was a tough decision,” Trent said. “I was battling between if I wanted to play (basketball) or not for a while before the seasons came around and it just came down to playing baseball as my final decision.”
After not playing as a junior, Trent was ready to return to the floor for his senior season. And even with the long layoff, he was not concerned about any sort of basketball rust.
“I was confident in my abilities,” Trent said. “I didn’t think that I would be a step behind and that I could get right back into it after a few practices. I was looking forward to my senior season and I had nothing to lose, so I just went out there and gave it my all.”
It didn’t take Trent very long to see a difference between his sophomore and senior year. And the biggest difference came in the standings. The wins were coming at a much more regular pace than two years earlier. And with every win the Bullfrogs picked up, Trent and his teammates began to feel more confident every time they stepped onto the floor.
“There were some rough patches, but once we started to get rolling, everyone started to believe in each other and I think everyone came together and started to realize that we can collect wins and become a winning program, we just had to play together,” Trent said.
But regardless of if Bret Harte picked up a victory or not, head coach Brian Barnett knew he’d get an outstanding effort from Trent every single day.
“Erik is a good kid to coach,” Barnett said. “There are never any arguments or any complaining. He just goes out and plays as hard as he can with a huge smile on his face. He’s a good kid who is willing to put in the effort and always wants to go forward.”
Once Mother Lode League play began in early 2022, the Bullfrogs started to believe that they were a legitimate playoff team, and a third-place finish would get them into the postseason. Bret Harte finished the league season 5-5 and won the tiebreaker with Argonaut to be named as the No. 3 team in the MLL. Bret Harte not only got to host a home playoff game but knocked off Buckingham Charter 53-34 in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and Trent scored 10 points in the win.
“It was a lot for the program,” Trent said. “It got us out there and we could say, ‘Yeah, our team not only made it to the playoffs, but have a home game.’ Everybody came out and watched it and we got the win as well, which is even better. We had a lot to prove. It’s been more than a few years since we made the playoffs, and it was the first time for Barnett as head coach here at Bret Harte. We had a chip on our shoulders and wanted to prove that we can do it and that we are there to play.”
Because Bret Harte reached the basketball playoffs, Trent had to wait a little longer before he could start his baseball season. But with the run that the Bullfrogs were on, Trent didn’t mind staying in the gym longer than he originally anticipated.
“During the end of the season before the playoffs, I was kind of ready to get back out there and start playing baseball again,” Trent said. “But once we started getting down to the nitty gritty and winning that first playoff game, that’s when I really just wanted to keep going and to see how far we could make it.”
The Bullfrogs were only three points away from playing for a chance to reach the section championship game. The season came to an end in a 50-47 road loss to Mariposa. Trent finished his Bret Harte basketball career as a Mother Lode League first-team player.
“It was impressive to watch how he put forth an effort in what is not ‘his natural sport,’” Barnett said. “He’s a good basketball player and a first-team all-league player. To see our season get extended and cut into baseball, there was never an, ‘Oh, I’m ready to go to baseball,’ from him. When the horn went off and we didn’t make the last shot at Mariposa, he was still willing to fight and continue to play basketball, even though it was cutting into his No. 1 sport.”
Let’s play ball
Erik Trent’s happy place is the baseball field. That’s where he feels the most comfortable and relaxed. And after signing to play college baseball at Arizona Christian University in late 2021, the only thing Trent had to worry about during his senior season was putting the bat on the ball and making plays.
“It eased me up a little bit,” Trent said. “I knew that I had a place to play next year and a home for the next four years. But at the same time, I knew that I had to keep progressing and keep bettering myself every day. I feel like I had a standard to live up to and that added a little pressure, but in the end, it was all about having fun this last year.”
Bret Harte was coming off a 2021 season where it only picked up two wins in 15 games. With new faces to the team, which included Trent’s freshman brother, Jack, the star shortstop just wanted to see the squad continue to progress as the season went along.
“We had a lot of young and inexperienced guys on the team this year, so I was just hoping that they could improve and help us as much as they could,” Trent said. “I looked at this more as a learning year and to teach them as much as I could while I was still around. When we started playing games, I realized that we had some potential and some talent and all it took was for us to start coming together.”
Just like in basketball, the wins were coming at a more frequent pace. And with two games remaining in the regular season, all that stood in front of Bret Harte clinching a playoff spot for the first time in five years was Summerville. Bret Harte won 7-1.
“We tried not to put too much pressure on ourselves,” Trent said. “We knew that we had to win the game to make it to the playoffs, so we went out there and we were ready to play from the first inning and we really wanted to win that game.”
Trent led Bret Harte in a number of offensive categories. But the one that was the most painful was how many times he got hit by a pitch. Trent got hit by a pitch 14 times in 20 games, with the next closest on the team being hit four times. And even though Trent got plunked in all but six games, he knew that while it was a little more painful, getting hit by a pitch was the same as smacking a single or drawing a walk.
“I knew that it was best for the team,” Trent said. “I got on base from getting hit, so it helped the team out. There were times when I was on the mound and I wanted to hit the guy back and I had that anger built up, but at the same time, it would have put a runner on for the other team and it might have cost us some runs. I didn’t want to put our team in that situation based on what happened to me.”
Bret Harte finished the regular season in second place in the Mother Lode League standings and took on Linden in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs. The trip to the postseason was a quick one, as Bret Harte lost to the Lions 6-2 in Trent’s final game as not only a Bret Harte baseball player, but his final day as a Bret Harte athlete.
Bailey had Trent for his junior and senior year and couldn’t have asked for anything more from his standout player.
“Erik is just a true, blue blood when it comes to understanding that hard work plays into success,” Bailey said. “He’s competitively driven, there’s no doubt about that. His success comes from his ability and time that he puts into the sport and things that he cares about. He was the kid who was asking for weekend batting practices. That kid doesn’t take a day off and he’s always trying to better himself. And he reaped those rewards, and the fruits of his labor came to be this year and it was really exciting to be a part of that for him.”
In his senior season, Trent hit .370 with an on-base percentage of .533 and collected 20 hits, drove in 13, scored 23 runs, had eight doubles, two triples, walked six times, was hit by 14 pitches and stole 25 bases. He also pitched 18.1 innings and had an ERA of 2.29 with two saves. He was also named as a first-team Mother Lode League baseball player.
Trent played in 39 varsity games at Bret Harte and finished with an average of .313 with 35 hits, 25 RBIs, 37 runs scored, 14 doubles, two triples, drew 12 walks, was hit by 21 pitches and stole 41 bases. As a pitcher, he had an ERA of 3.53 with 61 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.
Trent is now ready for his future at Arizona Christian University. However, not being able to watch his younger brother grow as a Bret Harte baseball player is something that he’s going to miss while being so far away from home.
“It’s going to be tough,” Trent said. “I won’t be able to coach him as much as I could, and I won’t be able to watch him as much as I would like. But I know there will be phone calls and videos and FaceTime calls. It’ll be tough being away, but at the same time, I think we’ll still be pretty close.”
With his Bret Harte chapter now closed, Trent can look back and reflect on how his four years of being a student-athlete at Bret Harte prepared him for what is next, and he hopes future students can fall in love with being a Bullfrog the same way he did.
“Sports are my everyday thing; it’s what I live for,” Trent said. “The biggest part of high school for me was playing sports. Just being an athlete at Bret Harte has taught me a lot and has gotten me through a lot of times and it’s what I look forward to and what future kids hopefully look forward to when they come to Bret Harte.”