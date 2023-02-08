Bullfrogs beat Amador to finish the regular season with 19 victories
The final obstacle standing in front of the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team and focusing on making another deep postseason run was the Amador Buffaloes.

As is customary, the final home game of the regular season is a night to honor the senior players. After Bret Harte’s Ashlin Arias, Aariah Fox, CJ DesBouillons, Kadyn Rolleri, Mackenzie Carroll and Teagan Serpa were honored before the contest for senior night, the Bullfrogs crossed Amador off their list of things to worry about with a 47-18 victory on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

