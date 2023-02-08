Bullfrogs beat Amador to finish the regular season with 19 victories

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The final obstacle standing in front of the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team and focusing on making another deep postseason run was the Amador Buffaloes.
As is customary, the final home game of the regular season is a night to honor the senior players. After Bret Harte’s Ashlin Arias, Aariah Fox, CJ DesBouillons, Kadyn Rolleri, Mackenzie Carroll and Teagan Serpa were honored before the contest for senior night, the Bullfrogs crossed Amador off their list of things to worry about with a 47-18 victory on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“It’s always a good feeling when you win, but with this being my last league game here in this gym, this win feels better than most,” Carroll said about being victorious on senior night. “I’ve been playing with all of these girls for most of my life and getting that last league win with them is a pretty good feeling.”
Bret Harte ends the regular season with an overall record of 19-6 while going 7-3 in the Mother Lode League. Bret Harte finished second in the league standings. The 19 wins equals the win total of the 2021-22 season and the seven league victories is the most Bret Harte has collected since the 2013-14 Mother Lode League championship season.
The Bullfrogs ended the night as the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps SJS D5 rankings. And while the official CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoff brackets won’t be released until Saturday, there is a strong possibility that the Bullfrogs will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 team in the division.
“It has to mean something to our seniors and our juniors,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham said about finishing the regular season as the No. 1 ranked team in D5. “We haven’t talked about it too much, but we did talk to them about it last week to let them know where we are at, and what could possibly happen. They’ve just been so stellar and it’s a huge compliment for them and how they’ve played.”
Before the Bullfrogs could start preparing for another postseason run, they needed to take care of the Buffaloes. In the first meeting between Bret Harte and Amador, the Bullfrogs left Sutter Creek with a 10-point victory, although they only had a 1-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Even though Amador played Bret Harte tough in the first meeting, Carroll wasn’t overly concerned about being defeated in the rematch.
“In the back of my mind I thought that maybe it could be a tough game, but I knew that we could do it,” Carroll said. “We’ve been working hard in practices, and it’s been showing in our games.”
The Bullfrogs started the night by scoring 11 points in the opening quarter and junior Makenna Tutthill was responsible for six of them. Silva chipped in with three points and Fox scored two. Bret Harte’s defense—which included a swarming press—limited the Buffaloes to three points and heading into the second quarter, the Bullfrogs led 11-3.
The Bullfrogs again scored 11 points in the second quarter, but this time five players got in on the action. Carroll drained a 3-point basket and Fox, Rolleri, freshman Maddie Kane and freshman Bailey Eltringham all scored two points. After holding Amador to five points, Bret Harte had a strong 22-8 lead at the midway point.
Bret Harte had its most productive quarter offensively in the third. Led by Fox with four points and Arias with three and Rolleri, Kane and Silva all with two, the Bullfrogs outscored Amador 13-4 and took its 35-12 lead into the fourth. In the final eight minutes, Fox led the way with six points, while Rolleri scored four and Arias scored two and the Bullfrogs walked off the floor with the 29-point victory.
Fox scored a game-high 12 points and also had four rebounds, four steals, one block and two assists; Rolleri scored eight points and had four rebounds, a game-high seven steals and one assist; Arias scored seven, had five boards and two assists; Kane scored four, had two rebounds, one steal and one assist; Eltringham scored two points and had one rebound; Carroll had three points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist; Silva had five points, two rebounds and one steal; and Tutthill finished the night with six points, three rebounds and three blocks.
Not only will the Bullfrogs have to wait until Saturday to learn their postseason fate, but as the potential No. 1 seed, a first-round bye might be in the cards. If that’s the case, Bret Harte would go nine days between games. Eltringham feels that the break could be a good thing and that his squad will be ready for the playoffs.
“I think it’s good to get a break,” Eltringham said. “We’ve had a rough couple of weeks with sickness. We’ve had girls on antibiotics and all of that stuff. I think it’s good to where we can sit back and it’s kind of nice that we can have some time to reflect. I just told them that finishing second in this league is hard to do. Winning 19 games is also tough and not many teams do that. It’s nice for them to take a breather instead of jumping right into the next thing.”
As for Carroll, she is excited to be a part of a playoff run for the first time in her high school career. After missing all of her junior season with a knee injury, Carroll had to watch the playoffs from the bench. Now, not only is she looking to make up for lost time, but she’s also looking to make history, which includes capturing a blue banner.
“I’m excited and I’m ready for it,” Carroll said. “I’m ready to shoot and I’m ready to play my hardest out there and hopefully get a section title.”
