Orlandi scores 6 times and Calaveras keeps 'The Bell' with homecoming win over Bret Harte

For the first time since 2019, high school football fans from all over Calaveras County migrated to one spot to watch a varsity football game that featured Bret Harte and Calaveras.
Bret Harte and Calaveras first met in 1929 and have one of the oldest rivalries in California. But between COVID-19 and low numbers for Bret Harte, the two schools have not met in a varsity game in a number of years.
With packed bleachers on both sides of the field, Calaveras and Bret Harte renewed their rivalry and for the 21st consecutive meeting between the Red Hawks and Bullfrogs, it was Calaveras who walked off the field victorious. Calaveras beat Bret Harte 41-0 to cap the 2022 season on Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras has not lost to Bret Harte since 1999 and the streak lives for one more year. And with the streak not being broken, the coveted bell will keep its red coat of paint, as it will stay in San Andreas, where it has been since 2000.
“We’ve been hearing all week that we better not lose the bell,” Calaveras senior running back/safety Braeden Orlandi said. “To come out here and keep the bell means a lot to the whole community.”
If playing Bret Harte for the first time since 2019 wasn’t enough to get excited about, Friday was also Calaveras’ homecoming and senior night. With so much going on each day at school to celebrate homecoming, mixed with the emotions of senior night, there was plenty to distract Calaveras’ players. However, not even the lure of homecoming could take the focus away from battling Bret Harte.
“We knew what was at stake, but we still had fun this week at practice,” Orlandi said. “Watching film, we knew we were the better team. We just had to come in here and execute and that’s what we did.”
Once the game was over, the Calaveras players celebrated with the bell in front of the student section. In a year that has been marred by misfortunes and more losses than head coach Doug Clark would like to think about, seeing his players celebrate and enjoy the final game of the season put a smile on Clark’s face.
“It’s absolutely wonderful and it was just a great night,” Clark said. “It’s senior night, homecoming night, bell night and a county rivalry is being renewed for the first time since 2019. It’s a great night and a great way to end, regardless of anything that happened this season. It’s just a great way to end.”
Across the field, Bret Harte head coach Kelly Osborn spoke with his 2022 squad for one final time. The speech ended with players and coaches exchanging hugs and relishing the last few moments together on the football field.
For Osborn, his group of seniors will always have a special place in his heart, as those were the players who opted to play junior varsity football instead of quitting in 2021 when there was no Bret Harte varsity team.
“This group of seniors is very special to us and our program,” Osborn said. “They are kind of our founding fathers with this rebirth with us being in the ashes for a couple of years. For many of our kids, this was their first Calaveras football game that they’ve ever played in. Our JV team folded with two games left when they were freshmen, so they didn’t play in the Summerville or Calaveras game as freshmen. And then there was nothing as sophomores and then we only had a JV team as juniors. Guys like Ezra (Radabaugh) and (Lucas) Sawyer missed that game last year, so this was their first time playing Calaveras in four years.”
The mixture of homecoming and senior night involved many memorable moments, like Calaveras junior Lilly Butler riding her horse onto the field before the game with a large American flag, or Ila Belflower and Tanner Wright being crowned as homecoming queen and king. But perhaps the biggest star of the night was Orlandi.
In his final game at Calaveras, Orlandi rushed for 288 yards and found the end zone six times. The last time a Calaveras player scored six times in a game was in 2014 when Connor Hamilton crossed the goal line six times in a 55-48 loss to McNair. The chatter around Frank Meyer Field following the victory is that Orlandi and Hamilton are tied for the most touchdowns in a Calaveras game (though not confirmed) and for Orlandi, he couldn't have asked for a better way to end his high school football career.
“This was definitely a memorable moment,” said Orlandi, who ended the year with 1,157 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. “I set out to at least tie the scoring record and I got it, so that was awesome. My line did an awesome job tonight and I’m so thankful for all those guys. We went out with a bang, and I love this team.”
Clark added, “Between his running, the touchdowns and his defense tonight, he was spectacular.”
Orlandi scored on runs of 5, 77, 16, 87, 20 and 26 yards. His first score came with 8:14 to play in the opening quarter on a 5-yard plunge into the end zone. Senior Jake Robinson added the PAT to put Calaveras up 7-0. The Bullfrogs responded with a strong drive that started on their own 23 and ended at the Calaveras 33 following a turnover on downs.
It didn’t take long for Orlandi to find the end zone again, as the speedy senior broke free for a 77-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter to put Calaveras ahead 14-0.
The Bullfrogs started their second possession on their own 21 and proceeded to chew up nearly 10 minutes of clock. During the long drive, Bret Harte moved the ball on the ground and converted three times on fourth down. All three of the fourth-down conversions were on running plays.
“Our offensive line played pretty well tonight and allowed us to run the ball pretty effectively,” Osborn said. “We were probably getting four or five yards per carry. Our backs ran hard tonight.”
For the second drive in a row, Bret Harte started on its own side of the field and ended up turning the ball over on downs in Calaveras territory. Calaveras got its biggest play through the air when sophomore quarterback Josh Manzo connected with Orlandi down the Calaveras sideline for a 30-yard gain. But in order to complete the pass, Orlandi needed to make a leaping, one-handed catch while keeping one foot in bounds. The circus-like catch got applause from fans on both sides of the field.
“That was one of the best catches that I’ve ever seen in high school,” Clark said.
On the next play, Orlandi scored from 16 yards out and at halftime, Calaveras led 21-0. The Red Hawks may have had a three-score advantage, but the Bullfrogs put up a strong fight, which did not come as any surprise to Clark.
“I’m not surprised one bit and I told the guys all week, whether they believed me or not, that Bret Harte comes to play hard every time,” Clark said. “They are well coached, tough and physical kids and I knew it was going to be a battle and it was. They played their hearts out tonight.”
The Bullfrogs had another long drive to begin the third quarter, which took nine minutes off the clock. But as had been the case all night, the drive stalled deep in Calaveras territory without any points. After the turnover on downs, Orlandi ripped off his longest run of the season, as his fourth touchdown of the night covered 87 yards and pushed Calaveras’ lead to 27-0.
Orlandi scored once more in the third quarter on a 20-yard run and on his final carry of his high school career, Orlandi scored from 26 yards out. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 352 yards and Orlandi accounted for 288 of it on only 10 attempts. Senior Noah Cardenas rushed for 42 yards on five carries and junior Adrian Urbina rushed for 31 yards on three carries.
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs rushed for 140 yards on 43 attempts. Junior Troy Dragomanovich led the way with 65 yards on 17 carries; Henry Hicks rushed for 29 yards on nine carries; senior quarterback Dylan Knick had 27 yards on 11 totes; and Karson Thomasy rushed for 19 yards on five carries. Knick completed eight passes for 64 yards and Radabaugh had five receptions for 45 yards, while Wyatt Skrobecky had two catches for 13 yards and Thomasy had one reception for six yards.
“I was proud of their fight,” Osborn said of his team. “One of our biggest problems is just not having the numbers where we can play football against each other during the week. If we could get those numbers up where we can actually scrimmage during the week like other teams do, we could get better at this game. But as far as their effort goes, the kids fought through the end and there was never any quit.”
Bret Harte’s 2022 season may have ended at Frank Meyer Field, but Osborn already has plans for 2023 set in motion, which will include having the weight room open during the winter every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for anyone wanting to play football.
“We are starting to get our schedule lined up for next year,” Osborn said. We’ll probably take two weeks off and then it’s time to get into the weight room to get these kids stronger. And hopefully we can get some numbers and build.”
As for Clark, the win over Bret Harte marks the end of his fourth year as Calaveras’ head coach, which means the senior group who played their final game was the first group of freshmen that entered the program Clark’s first year as head coach. And while he would have liked to see his senior group capture a few more wins and feel what it’s like to be in the playoffs, Clark is content knowing that those players got to go out with a bang.
“They mean everything to me, all of them,” Clark said. “I hope they enjoyed their night and I made sure that every senior got in and got lots of time. It’s just a good feeling.”