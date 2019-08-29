Lozano healed, excited to be back on gridiron

All he was trying to do was make a tackle. Between drills, practices and games, Jonny Lozano knew how to bring down a ball carrier. But this time, it was different.
When Calaveras High School took on Argonaut on Oct. 12, 2018, Lozano came up from his defensive back position and tried to bring an Argonaut player down to the Jackson dirt. As the two met, Lozano knew right away that something was wrong.
Lozano broke his collarbone, and in that one play, his season was over.
“I knew that I’d miss some time, but I didn’t know that I’d be out for the whole season,” said Lozano, who will return to the gridiron Friday as Calaveras hosts Escalon at 7 p.m. in San Andreas. “It sucked. It was tough because I wasn’t able to help my team, especially in the playoffs.”
At the time of his injury, Lozano was Calaveras’ Swiss Army knife; he could do just about anything. Lozano could run the ball, be used in the passing game, play special teams and was strong in the defensive backfield. His absence was definitely felt.
“Any time you lose an athlete like Lozano, it’s going to affect your team,” Calaveras defensive coordinator Gil Valtierra said. “We are really glad to have him back this year.”
Not only did Lozano miss the final two regular season games and two playoff games, but he wasn’t able to give wrestling a shot for the first time in his high school career. By spring, his collarbone had healed and he was out on the Calaveras track, running his way to a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship.
During his junior year of track and field, Lozano ran the 100-, 200-, 400- and 800-meter dashes, along with the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays, and set personal records in the 100, 200 and 400.
“Running track has helped me tremendously,” Lozano said. “I got faster and faster and I didn’t lose any weight. Doing track made me a lot faster for football season.”
With one blue section banner to his name, Lozano would like to add another, only this time he wants it to be earned on the football field. Lozano and his Calaveras teammates will kick off their 2019 season Friday against an Escalon team that shut out Union Mine 58-0 last week. Although Lozano is itching for the opening whistle to blow, he can’t help but think about his 2018 season-ending injury.
“It’s always in the back of my mind and I just try to not think about it,” Lozano said. “There’s nothing that I can do about it, so I just have to play through it.”
Lozano had four games taken away from him. Two of those games were losses and he feels that he could have helped change those outcomes. Nevertheless, the Calaveras senior feels the need to make up for lost time, and he’s counting down the minutes until kickoff.
“I’m going to go out there and show everybody how much I’ve been working over the offseason to overcome this injury,” Lozano said. “I’m looking forward to facing Escalon and starting the season. It may take a couple of hits to feel like I’m back into it, but once that happens, I’ll be fine.”