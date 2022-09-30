Behind eight goals from Koepke, Calaveras captures its first league win

After dropping the first two games of the Mother Lode League season, the Calaveras High School boys’ water polo team needed to get off to a fast start against the Amador Buffaloes and not look back.
And when it came down to which Red Hawk was going to step up and lead the way, it became very obvious that Joshua Koepke had no problem being that person. Koepke scored the first four goals of the game and ended the afternoon with eight shots that hit the back of the net.
With Koepke guiding the way offensively and senior goalie Tanner Wright keeping a tight lid on his goal, the Red Hawks picked up their first league victory of the year. Despite a small comeback from Amador, Calaveras was able to leave the pool with a 12-8 victory on Thursday afternoon in San Andreas.
“It’s an amazing feeling because the guys are going to walk out of here with their heads held high knowing that it can be done,” Calaveras head coach Dalil Chavez said. “The first two league matches were good lessons for the guys and today they showed what they are capable of doing.”
Less than three minutes into the game, Calaveras (1-2 MLL) built a 4-0 lead courtesy of four goals from Koepke. His first goal came just 30 seconds into the first quarter and then he added his second only 19 seconds later. Koepke gave Calaveras a 3-0 lead with a penalty shot and then added his fourth goal with 4:16 to play in the first quarter with an assist from Jay Morill. Amador scored twice to end the opening quarter, but Calaveras still led 4-2.
All the scoring in the second quarter was done by the Red Hawks. Koepke scored with an assist from Wright and then he again found the back of the net, this time off of a rebound with 2:47 to play in the half. The first Calaveras goal that didn’t come from Koepke was scored by Matthew Padula with an assist from Emiliano Melendez. With 29 seconds to play in the second quarter, Koepke scored his seventh goal of the half, also with an assist from Melendez.
With Koepke handling the scoring, Wright frustrated the Amador shooters all afternoon and made plenty of impressive saves throughout the game.
“Having Tanner (Wright) out there is a good security measure,” Chavez said. “If there’s a breakaway, there’s always a 50/50 chance that he could get it or he might not. It’s never a for sure goal with Tanner back there. He’s a beast back there.”
Leading 8-2 to begin the third quarter, Koepke picked up right where he left off and found the back of the net to extend Calaveras’ lead to seven. But with 3:53 to play in the third quarter, Amador started to heat up and ended the quarter by outscoring Calaveras 4-0 to cut the deficit to 9-6.
When the game became closer on the scoreboard, Chavez was impressed with how Elijah Hinkle spoke to his teammates during a timeout.
“Elijah Hinkle talked to the team and told them that we need to stay calm, keep our composure and that we’ve got this,” Chavez said. “Having Elijah out there and keeping things calm was a big help for the guys.”
Whatever Hinkle said to his teammates worked. With 4:27 to play in the game, Calaveras’ Raidon Penney scored with an assist from Melendez and then Padula gave the Red Hawks an 11-6 lead with a shot that skipped across the water and into the goal. Amador scored with 1:42 to play, but Padula again blasted a shot past the Amador goalie to put Calaveras up 12-7. Amador scored with 31 seconds to play, but it didn’t hurt the Hawks, who held on for the 12-8 win.
When asked about Koepke’s eight-goal afternoon, Chavez said, “He was amazing today. He took the initiative and got the scoring going and had the whole team on his back. Seeing him take the initiative was really big momentum for the guys.”
Padula finished with three goals; Raidon had one goal; Melendez had three assists; and Morill, Elias Garcia and Wright all had one assist. Wright collected 17 saves in the victory.
On Tuesday, Calaveras came up on the losing end in a 13-10 clash with Union Mine. Calaveras trailed 4-3 after the first quarter and then 8-6 at halftime. The Red Hawks outscored Union Mine 3-2 in the third to cut the deficit to 10-9, but Union Mine scored three times in the fourth quarter and Calaveras could only counter with one.
Koepke again led Calaveras in scoring with five goals, while senior Jeremiah Hinkle scored four times and Padula added one goal in the loss.
