Behind eight goals from Koepke, Calaveras captures its first league win
After dropping the first two games of the Mother Lode League season, the Calaveras High School boys’ water polo team needed to get off to a fast start against the Amador Buffaloes and not look back.

And when it came down to which Red Hawk was going to step up and lead the way, it became very obvious that Joshua Koepke had no problem being that person. Koepke scored the first four goals of the game and ended the afternoon with eight shots that hit the back of the net.

