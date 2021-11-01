You have permission to edit this article.
Youth Football: AMA 33, Calaveras Jr. Reds 6
Bowl Bound

Novice Jr. Bullfrogs are headed to the Super Bowl

AMA will take on Ripon for the championship

The AMA Jr. Bullfrogs novice team punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a 33-6 win over the Calaveras Jr. Reds Saturday afternoon at Sonora High School’s Dunlavy Field. The victory was also payback, as AMA lost to the Jr. Reds 36-6 to begin the regular season back in August.

AMA scored first, but the Jr. Reds answered with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at 6-6. From that point, the Jr. Bullfrogs outscored their county rivals 27-0. AMA entered the playoff game as the No. 4 seed, while the Jr. Reds were No. 1.

The novice Super Bowl will be between No. 4 AMA and No. 2 Ripon. That game will be played at 2 p.m., at Linden High School. 

