Novice Jr. Bullfrogs are headed to the Super Bowl

The AMA Jr. Bullfrogs novice team punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a 33-6 win over the Calaveras Jr. Reds Saturday afternoon at Sonora High School’s Dunlavy Field. The victory was also payback, as AMA lost to the Jr. Reds 36-6 to begin the regular season back in August.
AMA scored first, but the Jr. Reds answered with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at 6-6. From that point, the Jr. Bullfrogs outscored their county rivals 27-0. AMA entered the playoff game as the No. 4 seed, while the Jr. Reds were No. 1.
The novice Super Bowl will be between No. 4 AMA and No. 2 Ripon. That game will be played at 2 p.m., at Linden High School.