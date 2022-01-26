Calaveras girls' soccer gets back into the win column

After a rough week that included back-to-back losses, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team got back on the right track and back in the win column. Calaveras picked up its fifth Mother Lode League victory of the year in a 2-1 home win over the Argonaut Mustangs Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“It was imperative to get this win,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “We know we are a good team, but it would have been hard to get over three losses in a row. It's great to get back in the win column.”
Calaveras scored its first goal in the opening half and then extended its lead to 2-0 in the final 40 minutes. Argonaut scored in the final five minutes, but Calaveras was able to hold on for the 2-1 win. Abby Whiting scored one of Calaveras’ two goals.
Calaveras (5-3-0 MLL) still has a strong grip on second place in the Mother Lode League. With the win, Calaveras now has 15 points and Summerville is next with eight. Calaveras will take on Amador (1-5-1 MLL) Thursday at 5:45 p.m. in Sutter Creek. Calaveras beat Amador 1-0 the first time the two teams met.