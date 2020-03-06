By Guy Dossi guy@calaverasenterprise.com
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

After falling to Bret Harte Tuesday afternoon, the Calaveras High School golf team picked up its first Mother Lode League win of the year with a 252-281 victory over Amador Thursday at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.

The Calaveras duo of Hanna Smith and Max Brant each led their team by shooting a 49; senior Bradley Fuller shot a 50; Logan Salemme carded a 51; and Isaiah Martinez finished with a 53.

“The team is really improving,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said. “Hannah (Smith) has been really consistent this year. Both Max (Brant) and Bradley (Fuller) are new to the team and have really helped us.”

Calaveras (1-1 MLL) will host Argonaut at 3 p.m., Tuesday at La Contenta.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.