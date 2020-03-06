After falling to Bret Harte Tuesday afternoon, the Calaveras High School golf team picked up its first Mother Lode League win of the year with a 252-281 victory over Amador Thursday at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
The Calaveras duo of Hanna Smith and Max Brant each led their team by shooting a 49; senior Bradley Fuller shot a 50; Logan Salemme carded a 51; and Isaiah Martinez finished with a 53.
“The team is really improving,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said. “Hannah (Smith) has been really consistent this year. Both Max (Brant) and Bradley (Fuller) are new to the team and have really helped us.”
Calaveras (1-1 MLL) will host Argonaut at 3 p.m., Tuesday at La Contenta.