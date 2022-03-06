Calaveras' dream season comes to an end with NorCal playoff loss to Branson

In the final 1:51 of Madison Clark’s outstanding high school basketball career, the undisputed leader of the squad was nothing more than a spectator. Clark, a four-year varsity starter, was called for her fifth foul late in the fourth quarter and as the final seconds ticked off the clock, all she could do was wait for the final buzzer to sound.
As one of four teams remaining in Northern California, No. 2 Calaveras and No. 3 Branson battled knowing the season was on the line. And it was Calaveras who saw its miraculous season come to an end with a 60-53 loss to Branson in the CIF State NorCal division IV playoffs Saturday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
As the buzzer sounded and Clark’s Calaveras basketball career was officially over, she was embraced by her mother, Michelle, and her younger sister, Bailie, and the three Clark women couldn’t hold back the tears from falling down their faces. For Madison, not being able to be on the floor at the end of the game isn’t the way she wanted her remarkable career to end.
“That’s tough,” Clark said. “It was tough coming out because I wanted to be right there with them. I was just hoping that we’d get it back and I had all my faith in the girls. It was tough just sitting there and watching them. I always like to finish it out.”
Saturday was the first time that Calaveras’ first-year head coach Eric Baechler has had to officially say goodbye to a team. With the season now complete, the book on the 2021-22 Calaveras girls’ basketball team has been written and for Baechler, he wasn’t ready to bid his team adieu.
“We spent four months together and an extra month was all overtime,” Baechler said. “They gave me everything they had. We played the most games this Calaveras basketball program has ever seen, and we had 17 home games. We built a great relationship that we’ll have for a lifetime.”
The seven-point loss to Branson was not just the final game wearing a Calaveras uniform for Madison Clark, but it was also the last time for the senior trio of Paytin Curran, Randi Adams and an injured Sierra Lowry.
“We’ve all been playing together since seventh grade,” Clark said. “We’ve built such a close connection and they have definitely been friends who have been by my side since seventh grade. It’s been one heck of an experience.”
In the biggest game of the season, Calaveras matched up well with Branson early in the contest. Trailing 7-4 after baskets from Curran and Madison Clark, Calaveras went on a 7-0 run with four points from junior Brooke Nordahl and a 3-point basket from Adams. The opening quarter ended with Madison and Bailie Clark each knocking down two free throws and Calaveras led 15-9.
Calaveras held onto its lead over the next eight minutes of play and a major reason for that was the performance from sophomore Izabella Tapia. After Nordahl scored early in the second quarter, Tapia was the only Calaveras player to score the rest of the half. Of Calaveras’ 11 points scored in the second quarter, Tapia scored nine of them, which helped push Calaveras to a 26-24 halftime lead.
Tapia’s strong performance continued in the third quarter. The sophomore scored seven times, which helped keep the game close on the scoreboard. Tapia finished with a team-high 19 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.
“I’m so proud of the work she’s done,” Baechler said of Tapia. “She’s our most improved player. She’s a sophomore and didn’t get many reps early on in the season and she just continued to get better. Tonight, was a phenomenal game and an offensive explosion. She was using her body and using her post moves. She’s going to be a nightmare in the next few years in the Mother Lode League.”
Calaveras trailed Branson 44-42 heading into the fourth quarter. And with the season on the line for both squads, it was Branson who was able to hit the clutch shots. Branson began the quarter on an 11-4 run to go ahead 55-46. Calaveras cut the deficit to four following points from Bailie Clark and Tapia, but the score never got to one possession. Bailie Clark was 6 for 7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, but Calaveras was unable to string together the run it needed to keep its season alive.
“We were just hoping to get a couple of stops and a couple of baskets,” Baechler said. “We were getting the stops, but we just weren’t putting the ball through the hoop. We had some great looks, and the ball just didn’t go in tonight. We gave it everything we had and that’s a good team over there. You’re getting down to the final four in Northern California and you have to play good to win and we played an average game.”
Tapia led Calaveras with 19 points; Madison Clark had 10 points, two rebounds one assist and three steals; Bailie Clark scored 10 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished two assists and collected three steals; Nordahl scored nine points, had 10 rebounds and two steals; Adams scored three points and had two boards and one assist; and Curran finished with two points and four boards.
Calaveras’ season comes to an end with an overall record of 29-5, while going 10-0 in the Mother Lode League. And for Madison Clark, she will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever wear a Calaveras uniform in a sport that she’ll never play again.
“It’s pretty crazy to think about,” Clark said about her basketball career being over. “It hasn’t quite hit me as hard yet, but it’s definitely tough. It’s one of my favorite sports, aside from softball, and it’s going to be so hard not to be playing basketball from here on out.”