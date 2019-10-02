Bullfrog volleyball gets back on track

The Bret Harte High School volleyball team is starting to feel better about things. After three straight Mother Lode League losses, Bret Harte bounced back with wins over Amador and Argonaut to bring its league record to 4-4.
On Tuesday, Bret Harte beat Argonaut in three sets (25-7, 25-23, 25-12) in Angels Camp.
“Our setters did a good job of spreading out the assists tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “It was a slower game, but we were able to take advantage of that and focus on improving some of our weaknesses and got all of our hitters going. We will look to pick up the pace at practice tomorrow with a couple of high-energy matches coming up.”
Liberty Garcia was 13 for 15 serving with four digs; Katrina Swift was 48 for 50 passing with 24 assists, had three digs and was 10 for 10 serving with one ace; Samantha Gish had eight digs; Jaycee Kirk was 18 for 18 passing with 11 assists; Hailey Callahan was 11 for 12 serving with three aces, four digs and four kills; Emma Lane had four kills; Gabi Hutchens had 15 kills, five serves received and 11 digs; Jaden Arias had six kills, two blocks and two assists; Eden Strauch recorded five kills, eight serves received and seven digs; Mikenna Grotto had six kills; and Bianca Rael was 15 for 16 serving with four digs and seven serves received.
Bret Harte (8-11, 4-4 MLL) will face Sonora on the road Thursday in Sonora and then take on Calaveras on Oct. 8 in San Andreas.