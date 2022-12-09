Behind 17 points from Tuttle and Nunes, No. 9 ranked Columbia beats Shasta by 38
Columbia's Kobe Nunes throws down a dunk in the second half against Shasta. Nunes finished with 17 points. 

Before taking on Shasta College, Columbia College head basketball coach Rob Hoyt sat in his office with legendary coach Rick Francis. During their pregame conversation, freshman Parker Tuttle’s name got brought up.

Hoyt was confident that Tuttle was close to exploding and having a monster game. However, Hoyt had no idea that Tuttle would have that moment later that night.

Parker Tuttle scored 17 points on Friday night against Shasta. 
Marques Sales scored eight points in the win over Shasta. 
Columbia freshman Elijah Yee applies defensive pressure in the first half. 
Columbia sophomore Daniel Rico celebrates on the bench after a teammate makes a 3-point basket. 
Kai Jordan goes up for a layup in the second half. 
