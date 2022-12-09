Behind 17 points from Tuttle and Nunes, No. 9 ranked Columbia beats Shasta by 38

Before taking on Shasta College, Columbia College head basketball coach Rob Hoyt sat in his office with legendary coach Rick Francis. During their pregame conversation, freshman Parker Tuttle’s name got brought up.
Hoyt was confident that Tuttle was close to exploding and having a monster game. However, Hoyt had no idea that Tuttle would have that moment later that night.
In the opening 20 minutes against Shasta, Tuttle was unstoppable. The freshman from Irvine drained five shots from behind the arc and went 2 for 2 from the free throw line. Tuttle’s 17 points in the first half was a major reason why Columbia had a 31-point lead at halftime and never looked back.
The Claim Jumpers—who earlier in the week were ranked as the No. 9 team in California—won their ninth game in a row with an impressive 96-58 victory over Shasta on Friday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
When asked about Tuttle’s performance against Shasta, Hoyt said, “He’s starting to grow up a little bit and he’s getting a little bit more mature. He kept his poise; he took good shots, and he didn’t get upset when calls went against him. If he can hit open shots, we probably go from a really good team to an elite team.”
Of Tuttle’s five 3-point baskets in the first half, three of them came in the final four minutes. Tuttle’s deep shooting helped give Columbia a 55-24 lead at halftime.
“My teammates always try to find me, and they are great at moving the ball and moving the ball is the most important thing for us,” Tuttle said. “Finding open shots is the thing that I need to do.”
Tuttle wasn’t the only Jumper to finish the night with 17 points. Freshman Kobe Nunes, of Oakdale, scored four points in the first half and then led Columbia in the second half with 13 points in the final 20 minutes. Four of Tuttle’s points came on powerful dunks, which lit up the Claim Jumper bench with excitement.
“It felt amazing,” Nunes said. “It was definitely a confidence booster and it got me going in the second half and it really helped with the run.”
The last time Columbia was on the court was in a tight 84-81 battle with Cabrillo in the championship game of the Saltwater Classic in Cabrillo. Of Columbia’s 11 wins, four of them have been by 10 points or less. So, to have a night where all 12 players got to see significant playing time and 11 of them scored brought even more smiles to the lopsided victory.
“I would imagine that it’s a good feeling for them and it’s just nice to see the guys who get the majority of the minutes being supportive of the guys that don’t,” Hoyt said. “It’s not equal opportunity. There is a hierarchy and not everybody gets the same amount of minutes. When the guys get an opportunity and make the most of it, everyone is happy.”
Tuttle added, “It’s great for our energy and our confidence and it’s just really great for our team to be able to get everyone in there and get some playing time.”
While the Jumpers had no problem putting the ball through the hoop, their defense made life difficult for Shasta all night long. This was the fourth time in 12 games that Columbia has held its opponent to under 60 points.
“I think we played great defensively,” Nunes said. “We communicated really well, and we have great leaders. Daniel Rico and all of our sophomores have done a really good job of helping us and telling us where to be and where to go. They really keep us motivated and I’m really thankful for all of them.”
Nunes and Tuttle both finished the night with a team-high 17 points; Aurrion Harris scored six; Caleb Chiang scored 10; Kai Jordan and Elijah Yee both scored eight; Ahmad Jeffries scored two; Daniel Rico scored six; Marques Sales scored eight; Jordan Worthy scored 11; and Jake Cassaretto scored three points. As a team, Columbia made 15 3-point baskets, which was three shy of tying a school record.
Hoyt knows that there is a lot coming up in the next few weeks that can be distractions and he hopes that his players will continue to stay focused on the task at hand and are at their prime when conference play begins in January.
“That’s a day-to-day thing,” Hoyt said. “Right now, it’s nothing but distractions. We’ve got finals next week and then it’s Christmas break the week after that, and a lot of guys will travel and then come back and play a team we’ve played already on the road and then league starts. Everything is a distraction right now. To keep them focused and present is the challenge and today we won that battle and hopefully we can win it tomorrow.”
The Jumpers (11-1) will not return to the hardwood until Dec. 19 when they host Gavilan. Columbia will wrap up its preseason on Dec. 30 on the road against Contra Costa. Both games begin at 3 p.m.