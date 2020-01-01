Keelie Koepp to continue softball at Azusa Pacific

Keelie Koepp was once told by a coach that she wasn’t good enough to play softball.
Koepp proved that coach wrong.
After 11 years of softball on her resume, Koepp will keep her career going in the spring of 2020 when she plays for Azusa Pacific University. The idea of playing softball, along with attending a Christian university, are two aspects that have Koepp excited for her next stop in life.
“It really wasn’t on my radar until I had a visit at the school and I attended chapel, which is something that we’ll have to attend three times a week,” Koepp said. “When I heard the message that was at that particular service, I was like, ‘Wow, this is something that I’m actually looking forward to and having it be part of my education.’”
Koepp, who is in her final semester at Calaveras High School, began playing softball when she was 6 years old. She started her career playing for the Calaveras Sliders, and then moved on to more competitive travel teams.
After playing softball for the majority of her life, then signing on to play four more years after her final season at Calaveras, Koepp knows there is a possibility of getting burned out. With that in mind, she’s foregoing playing travel ball after graduation so she’ll be fresh and ready to go when she steps onto the Azusa Pacific campus.
“I know that I have four more years of my softball career, and after playing for so long, it almost becomes a job to me,” Koepp said. “It’s just something that I do every day. So yeah, I have thought multiple times that this is a lot and wonder if I’m ever going to get burned out. At times, I kind of do, but it’s a love-hate relationship. But playing is still fun to me.”
As a Calaveras freshman in 2016-17, Koepp joined the varsity squad right off the bat. In three years, she has a combined batting average of .496 with 129 hits, 133 RBIs, 106 runs scored, 32 doubles, nine triples, four home runs and six stolen bases, and has only struck out 11 times in 321 at-bats.
Koepp has been one of Calaveras’ standout players from the moment she stepped on the diamond. But there has always been a little bit of added pressure, as her father, Mike Koepp, is Calaveras’ head coach.
Keelie Koepp knows firsthand the benefits, along with the difficulties, of having a parent as a coach.
“It is sometimes hard because I forget to make the switch that he’s my coach and not my dad on the softball field,” Koepp said. “He has very high expectations of me, which sometimes can be bad. Because he knows so much about the game and he’s a good coach in general, it has helped me to have a different perspective than him just being my dad.”
In her first two years at Calaveras, Koepp played third base, where she had an average fielding percentage of .938. As a junior, she made the switch to shortstop, which turned out to be a move she relished.
“If you asked me that my freshman year, I would have said third base was my favorite position,” Koepp said. “You don’t have time to think; the ball is already there. But on my travel team and last year, I played a lot of shortstop and that’s the leadership position and I enjoy it.”
In three years at Calaveras, Koepp has accomplished more than most could even imagine. She’s a first- and second-team Mother Lode League player; she was the 2018 co-Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League; and she has helped lead Calaveras to three consecutive league titles.
However, the one thing that Koepp has not done is win a section championship. Her team has reached the title game in all three years she’s played at Calaveras, only to lose.
“I absolutely hate losing, but sometimes I have to step back and remember that it’s just a game,” Koepp said. “If I’m negative, then I can bring down my team.”
Not only will Koepp play softball while attending Azusa Pacific, but she also plans to major in psychology and minor in child development, in hopes to one day become a child psychologist.
Koepp’s Calaveras softball career has been an outstanding one and she hopes her college career will mirror it. And perhaps at the moment that she steps onto the Azusa Pacific softball field for the first time, she’ll think back and remember when a coach told her she wasn’t good enough, and she’ll stop, smile and know it wasn’t true.