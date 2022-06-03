La Contenta senior golfers take part in a game of bogey points

In order to compete in senior golf, each player must pay a weekly fee. One senior this week seemed to forget and was told, “You have to pay.” He replied that he didn’t wear one. Seniors!
As seniors prepared for flight championship competition in June, they engaged in a game of bogey points on May 23 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. In the White Tees Flight, newcomer Russell Hart came out of nowhere to garner first with the most points of any golfer in the field (44). Fellow newbie Raul Berdiago sailed into second, two strokes back.
Showing he is prepared for next month’s championship competition is former club champ Jim Sickler, who not only claimed third, but took first in closest-to-the-hole on No. 4 and followed with the shot-of-the-day on No. 13 (4 feet, 9 inches) to scoop up more money. Bob Bradley returned to play and added to his winnings as he tied Louis Luna for fourth. Last month’s leading money winner, Roger Ladd, had to settle for sixth.
In the Gold Tees Flight, Gary Stockland was like a horror movie as he announced, “I’m baaack,” while taking first. Steady Orv Pense slid into second just ahead of Frank Elizondo. Retired cattle rancher Dan Borges saddled up a good game to tie lefty phenom Ray Delarosa for fourth.
In the Red Tees Flight, Rodger LaFleur had quite a day as he easily placed first while also being the closest on No. 13. George Dillon wishes he could play his normal game just once but was able to manage second. Steve Weyrauch feared being ostracized if he dominated closest-to-the-hole again, so instead showed his talent by landing in a third-place tie with tee champ Larry Rupley and Ken Phillips.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the whites on No. 4, David Dean, who is one of the most successful in this event, took second as well as that position on No. 13. From the golds, Mike Mendoza was flying high as he beat out Delarosa for first. No one from the reds hit the green, thus doubling the money for first and second on No. 13. In the contest from the golds on No. 13, Gabe Karam was jubilant finishing first followed by Frank Elizondo. George Dillon placed second from the reds.