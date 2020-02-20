Calaveras gets payback against Ripon in playoff victory

Exactly two years ago to the day, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team had its season come to an end courtesy of the Ripon Indians. In the 64-53 road playoff loss, Calaveras had a number of young sophomores on the team who, even two years later, hadn’t forgotten about that defeat.
On the two-year anniversary of that 2018 playoff loss, Calaveras was able to serve a cold dish of revenge with a 57-49 victory over Ripon in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs Thursday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We lost to them in the first round and that really sucked,” said Calaveras senior Gabriella Malamed, who was one of the sophomores who played against Ripon two years ago. “It just felt like we weren’t in it that game, but tonight we were engaged the whole time. Even when we were down, we came together and pulled out the win. It feels really great.”
The win over Ripon not only keeps Calaveras’ section championship dreams alive, but it also reserves the squad a spot in the CIF State Playoffs. The last time Calaveras played in a state playoff game, was the 2011-12 season. That was the year the then Redskins won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship.
So, regardless of what happens the rest of the way in Calaveras’ drive to a section title, there will still be more basketball to be played.
“I want to keep my basketball career alive as long as I can, so it feels so nice knowing that I still have practices and I can work with my teammates,” Gabriella Malamed said. “I’m just so grateful.”
Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed also expressed his gratitude following Thursday’s eight-point win, saying, “I just love the support that we get from the community with the former players and the former coaches. It really means a lot. So, to be able to keep it going and to do this is really special.”
The turning point in the win came in the final eight minutes of the game. At the start of the fourth quarter, Calaveras trailed Ripon 35-34. With so much riding on what happens in the final quarter, Calaveras went on to outscore Ripon 23-14, which included ending the game on a 14-3 run.
“The fourth quarter is when players start to get tired, so that’s the most important quarter to stay focused, engaged, alive and to play with that fire, because sometimes that’s the only thing you have left when you are out of energy,” Gabriella Malamed said. “Sometimes you have to fight with your heart, rather than your body.”
Of Calaveras’ 23 points scored in the final eight minutes, 17 came from a player with the last name Clark. Sophomore Madison Clark scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, while freshman sister Bailie added seven points, with five of those coming from the free throw line. The Clark sisters combined for 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
“They are special girls,” Jeremy Malamed said. “What separates them is that internal drive and competitiveness. Bailie is a gifted scorer and a great shooter and you saw her get her shot tonight. And with Madison, even when her shot is not on, just her fight and desire to go get a possession and get to the basket is just unmatched from anything that I’ve seen at this level. In the biggest moments, they both seem to pull out that internal desire when you need it the most.”
Calaveras ended the first and fourth quarter with the lead. To begin the game, Calaveras was on fire, as it jumped out to a 7-0 advantage with a 3-point basket from Malamed, two free throws from Madison Clark and a baseline jumper from senior Muriel Strange. The quarter ended with back-to-back baskets from downtown courtesy of Bailie Clark and Malamed and Calaveras led 13-7 heading into the second quarter.
The offensive firepower slowed down in the second period, as Calaveras only scored seven points, while Ripon countered with 15 to take a 22-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Malamed began the third quarter with a 3-point basket, but Ripon followed with an and-1 basket and a field goal to go back ahead 27-23. Regardless of how much her team trailed by, Gabriella Malamed never questioned as to whether or not they’d be able to pick up the win.
“I always think we are going to somehow pull it off,” she said. “I don’t know why I always think that and how I stay so calm in these intense situations, but I always 100 percent feel that we are going to pull off a win.”
Calaveras ended up taking a 28-27 lead midway through the third quarter with points from freshman Brooke Nordahl, Bailie Clark and a coast-to-coast play from Strange. The lead didn’t last and heading into the final quarter, Calaveras trailed by one.
Nordahl started the fourth quarter with a basket from behind the arc to excite the hometown crowd. The two teams traded the lead, but with 3:30 to play, Ripon had a slim 46-43 advantage. However, in the final minutes of the game, Calaveras outscored Ripon 14-3 and also made six shots from the free throw line. Calaveras finished the night 16 for 25 from the charity stripe.
“It all comes down to free throws,” Madison Clark said. “You could be down by two or three and those free throws could really just save you.”
Bailie Clark had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds and also had three steals and two assists; Madison Clark had 14 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals; Malamed had 10 points, three rebounds and one steal; Nordahl had five points and four steals; Vanessa Baysinger had four points and three rebounds; Strange had five boards, four points, three steals and one block; and senior Skyler Cooper had four points and two assists in the win.
Up next for Calaveras (22-8) is No. 2 El Dorado, who beat No. 10 Highlands 53-36 Thursday night. Although the Cougars won by 17, they only had a 33-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter. El Dorado (22-7) went 9-1 in the Sierra Valley Conference and picked up its first playoff win on Tuesday by beating No. 15 Lathrop 64-26.
Calaveras at El Dorado will be at 7 p.m., Monday in Placerville, with the winner taking on the winner of No. 1 Argonaut vs. No. 12 Hughson at 2 p.m., Thursday Feb. 27 in the section championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“I’m just focusing on Monday,” Madison Clark said. “They are the two and we are the three, so if we are on and they are on, it’s going to be a good game. It’s on a Monday, so that’s a little weird. Sometimes we’ll get in trouble for having a ‘Monday’ practice and we can’t have a ‘Monday’ game.”
Jeremy Malamed added, “I think they are going to take care of themselves and they’ll show up on Monday and they’ll give their best effort."