Bret Harte suffers first loss on the links

After starting the season with four consecutive wins, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team found themselves on the losing end of a match. The Bullfrogs lost to the Argonaut Mustangs 189-247 Thursday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
“It was a rough match today,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “You could say we came up against a buzzsaw or two. Argonaut has a really strong team this year.”
Carly Hickman led the Bullfrogs with a 57. MacKenna Carroll shot a 61, Ella Bach carded a 64, Sophia Ruff shot a 65 and Makenna Robertson finished the day with a 66.
Argonaut ended the match with its golfers shooting a 41, 44, 50, 54 and 66. Even though her team was unable to keep its perfect season intact, Winsby was glad they got the opportunity to be challenged against some stiff competition.
“I was very glad that we were able to play a team of this caliber,” Winsby said. “Our team is very young with so many girls that have only been playing a year or two. It is so encouraging to see them play well, even against a team as tough as Argonaut. I am so proud of the way they hung in there and played to the best of their ability. I feel it will only make them better physically and emotionally. It is never fun to lose, but if it makes you a stronger and a better person, then that is a big positive. And we did come away from this loss with a lot of positives. The girls will only continue to improve and learn from this experience.”
Bret Harte (4-1 Mother Lode League) will cap its season with three matches next week. The Bullfrogs play their final home match March 30 against Sonora and then will take on Argonaut and Amador over the next two days, with both matches being played in Ione.