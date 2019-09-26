Bullfrogs look to finish preseason with winning record

Friday is a big night for the Bret Harte High School football team. It’s a chance for the Bullfrogs to win back-to-back games for the first time since October of 2016. It’s a chance to finish the preseason with a winning record. And it’s also a chance for Bret Harte to play in front of the biggest crowd of the year.
Friday night is homecoming night.
In order for Bret Harte to win two straight games, finish the preseason 3-2 and have a memorable homecoming experience, it must knock off the Linden Lions, who are former Mother Lode League foes.
“We have a lot of energy coming into this week,” junior running back Tyler Cabral said. “Homecoming is one of those games where everyone shows up with spirit and we feel like we’ve got a good chance heading into the game.”
Bret Harte enters Friday’s homecoming clash fresh off a 13-7 victory over El Dorado, while the Lions come to Angels Camp licking the wounds of a 36-22 loss to Le Grand. After starting the year with wins over Franklin and Gustine, Linden has dropped its last two games.
But one advantage that Linden has heading into Friday’s game, unlike Bret Harte, is not having the weeklong distractions of all the homecoming festivities. While there is always a lot that takes place both on- and off-campus during the week of homecoming, Bret Harte’s interim head coach Kelly Osborn doesn’t feel the distractions are as prevalent as they once were.
“It’s actually easier than it used to be,” Osborn said. “The distractions for the kids are a lot less now. We just focus on our own thing. Friday, of course, when they have the rally, the kids will be a little more out of it and we’ll have to get them to settle down. But, it’s not as bad as it used to be when there was something going on every day.”
For some Bullfrogs, Friday won’t be the first time they’ll take the field as the main event of homecoming week. But for others, like senior Olivia Luna, it will be her first ever homecoming gridiron experience.
“I’m most looking forward to playing the game and getting that adrenaline,” Luna said. “I’m not nervous. I enjoy playing and I just focus on the game. I don’t usually look at the crowd.”
Friday is a chance for Bret Harte football players to possibly change the minds of some of their classmates, family and community members. The last time the Bullfrogs finished the preseason with a winning record, they reached the playoffs. A win Friday night could help send Bret Harte in the right direction.
“That would be huge for us,” sophomore quarterback Kenny Scott said about finishing the preseason 3-2. “Everyone always tells us that we suck and that nobody wants to play for us, but if we could prove them wrong and go far this year, I think it’d be huge for our school and our program.”
In the previous two games, Bret Harte’s leading scorer has been kicker Emanuel Nava. Out of the 16 points scored in those games, Nava is responsible for 10 of them, as he hit three field goals and one PAT (point after touchdown). Although Nava is more comfortable playing in a soccer game, he doesn’t worry when his number is called on the football field.
“I feel comfortable when I’m told to go out for a field goal because I spend the majority of my time at practice kicking field goals,” Nava said.
After coming off a win, mixed with the excitement of homecoming, there’s always a possibility that the players will be extra excited to play Friday night. Osborn knows how much the players are looking forward to homecoming, but he also wants them to know that there are still five more games to play after Friday.
“It’s just how we approach it,” Osborn said. “It’s all about how much hype we put on the game. It is just another game. It’s the fifth game on our schedule and we are trying to get to 3-2 and that’s our goal. The kids have been focused and I’m happy with their attitudes.”
Win, lose or draw, Friday will be the final homecoming game for senior Adam Ange. While he knows how big the night is, Ange doesn’t have time to sit and take it all in.
“It probably won’t hit me until later in the season,” Ange said. “It probably won’t hit me now.”
Prices
Bret Harte will use its $1 bump in admission prices for Friday’s homecoming game. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students, $4 for seniors ages 60 and older and $4 for children under 10. Bret Harte students with ASB stickers get in free. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the JV game begins at 5 p.m., with the varsity contest starting around 7 p.m.