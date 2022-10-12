Calaveras Jr. Football sweeps Waterford

It was another productive weekend for the Calaveras Jr. Football program. On Oct. 8, Calaveras took on Waterford in Waterford and returned home with four victories.

In the junior novice game, Calaveras beat Waterford 54-6. Ethan Mossa rushed for 114 yards and four touchdowns; Gregory Mills rushed for 141 yards and three scores and also had five tackles; Nash Camenzind rushed for two scores and had 41 yards on the ground and also had four tackles; Landon Nunes recorded 11 tackles; Lucas Mellinger had three tackles; and Sammie Arledge had two tackles. Ethan Tovar, Jenna Chappell and Nunes were part of an offensive line that paved the way for nine touchdowns.

