Calaveras Jr. Football sweeps Waterford

It was another productive weekend for the Calaveras Jr. Football program. On Oct. 8, Calaveras took on Waterford in Waterford and returned home with four victories.
In the junior novice game, Calaveras beat Waterford 54-6. Ethan Mossa rushed for 114 yards and four touchdowns; Gregory Mills rushed for 141 yards and three scores and also had five tackles; Nash Camenzind rushed for two scores and had 41 yards on the ground and also had four tackles; Landon Nunes recorded 11 tackles; Lucas Mellinger had three tackles; and Sammie Arledge had two tackles. Ethan Tovar, Jenna Chappell and Nunes were part of an offensive line that paved the way for nine touchdowns.
In the novice game, Calaveras shutout Waterford 28-0. Mason Williams had 81 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries; Riley Emerson rushed for 51 yards on four carries with one score; Bryce Botelho had seven carries for 44 yards and one touchdown; Waylon Hill had two carries for 28 yards; and Benjamin Montgomery had seven yards on two carries. Defensively, Noah Dodge had two tackles and one interception; Caleb Loveccio had four sacks, caused one fumble, picked up a fumble and had four tackles; Williams had eight tackles; Botelho had four tackles; Ruben Trillo had one tackle; and Luca Varni had three tackles.
In the junior varsity matchup Calaveras won 46-12. And in the varsity game, Calaveras picked up a 20-0 victory. JR Patolo rushed for 78 yards on 10 carries and had one touchdown; Owen Shahan had 11 carries for 50 yards and one score; Quincy Dyson had two carries for 15 yards; Cohen Curran rushed for 50 yards on three carries; Landon Patrick had a 15-yard touchdown reception courtesy of Curran. Defensively, Patolo had six tackles; Dyson and Curran each had an interception; and Frankie Ratto had one sack in the win.
