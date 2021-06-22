Bret Harte Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Griffin MacDonald

One major change due to the shortened basketball season was that there were no JV teams. Because of that, rosters were filled with players of all ages. Griffin MacDonald is one of those players who may have been a JV player during a normal season, but because of the circumstances, got the opportunity to shine while wearing a varsity uniform.
MacDonald finished the short five-game season by scoring an average of 14.2 points per game, all while nursing an injured wrist. He was Bret Harte’s leading scorer in three of the five games and was tied with a team-high 13 points in the season-opening win over Amador.
MacDonald scored double-digit points in all but one game. He scored 13 and 16 against Amador, put up 15 on the road against Calaveras and scored a career-high 21 against Argonaut to close out the year.
“His confidence was probably the main thing that impressed me,” Bret Harte head basketball coach Brian Barnett said. “It didn’t matter who we were playing. He’s confident in what he can do and he’s just going to grow and get better. And his confidence was there throughout the season and not just one game. Usually, a younger kid has one or two good games, but he was confident with every game we played.”