For the second time in a week, Calaveras falls to Wildcats

SONORA – For the second time in two days, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team had to take on the defending Mother Lode League champion Sonora Wildcats. This time, the battle took place Thursday night on Sonora’s home Dunlavy Field.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead and had things under control the majority of the evening. Calaveras got its lone score by Emma Alliende, who also scored Calaveras’ only goal in the first meeting between the two squads. The goal came following a one-touch assist by junior Sydney Remus.
“We played hard for 80 minutes,” said Calaveras co-head coach Randy Scheidt. “Our defense worked hard for the entire game, but the Wildcats were just too much. We definitely have things we can build off of.”
Calaveras (0-2 MLL) will next take on Argonaut Tuesday in Jackson.