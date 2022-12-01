Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players

The 2022 Calaveras High School football season didn’t have the results in the standings that head coach Doug Clark wanted.
Yet even after finishing the season with just two victories (although there was also a forfeit win over Amador), Clark feels that with the number of players in the program and what is coming from the youth level, it won’t be long until Calaveras is once again fighting for the top spot in the Mother Lode League and is back in the playoffs.
“The overall numbers in our program coming off of the last couple of crazy years was good to see,” Clark said. “The number of players and dedication to show up every day, win or lose, was promising. It’s encouraging and looking at the varsity numbers, those were higher than they’ve been in years. The JV numbers were the highest they’ve been in years. The Pop Warner program’s numbers were the highest they’ve been in years. So, there’s a promising future ahead.”
When the all-league list was decided, eight players from Calaveras made the cut. The senior duo of Braeden Orlandi and Noah Cardenas were named as first-team players, while Caden Spurr, Tyson Taylor, Ethan Porath, Brayden Brim, Adrian Urbina and Jake Robinson were placed on the second team.
For anyone who watched Calaveras play, it was obvious that Orlandi was oftentimes the most dangerous weapon on the field. Orlandi started the year as Calaveras’ quarterback and after two games moved back to his more comfortable and familiar role as a running back. Orlandi threw for 256 yards and rushed for 1,157 yards on 171 attempts and found the end zone 16 times. In Orlandi’s final game, the senior scored six times in a shutout victory over Bret Harte. He also had three interceptions from his safety position and was Calaveras’ leading tackler.
“Braeden is a standout athlete,” Clark said. “His presence on the field, regardless of how far we got into the season and how bad our record got, teams still had to game plan around Braeden and that’s the kind of player that he is. He’s athletically talented on both sides of the ball and teams have to game plan around him.”
Cardenas was a player who Clark felt could play at a number of different positions. From offensive guard and fullback to defensive end and linebacker, there was no shortage of places for Cardenas to play. As a defensive end, Cardenas put constant pressure on the opposing quarterback and had a nose for the ball. And after playing eight games on the offensive line, he was moved to fullback in the final two contests of the year and rushed for 86 yards.
“He’s just a player who comes out and works hard and plays hard and that’s all he knows and all he does,” Clark said. “There’s no other way. He came out this year and played football how he ended playing basketball last year. He didn’t miss a beat.”
Urbina had an impressive junior season as a running back and cornerback. He was the only Calaveras player other than Orlandi to score a touchdown, which came in a road victory against Galt. He finished the season with 200 yards rushing on 44 attempts with one score.
“His overall confidence both offensively and defensively was nails,” Clark said. “He’s a little short, but he can cover the best receivers as a cornerback. As a running back, he can hit the hole and he hits it hard and it just seemed like he got better each week that he carried the ball.”
Spurr is the only Calaveras sophomore to make the all-league team. In his first year on the varsity level, Spurr played fullback and was a defensive lineman. He is a player who Clark feels will be a cornerstone of the program for the next two years.
“He’s another kid who just knows one way to practice and one way to play and that’s hard,” Clark said. “No matter where we put him, here he is as a sophomore and he stepped up, didn’t question anything and he just played well wherever we needed him.”
When it comes to having a solid kicker, Clark feels that he’s got one of the best in the league in Robinson. However, Calaveras’ lack of scoring prevented Robinson from showcasing the power and accuracy in his right leg.
“I think that if we score more touchdowns and we have more opportunities to kick off, he’s probably a first-team player,” Clark said. “He was nails all year long. He came out and took it seriously. He’s another kid that you look back and say, ‘Man, why weren’t you out here the last three years?’ I’m glad he made the decision to come out.”
Taylor only played on the defensive side of the ball and although he was undersized, it wasn’t uncommon to see him come up from the bottom of a pile. Not only was Taylor a second-team player, but he was also the recipient of the Character Award.
“He put all 100-and-nothing pounds of his body and he sacrificed for the team, and he sacrificed for the defense,” Clark said. “Against Sonora, he had one job and whichever way the quarterback opened up, he filled that A-gap as hard as he could. He didn’t care who was there and who was coming or whether it was a pass or a run. He was just solid this year.”
Porath was a player who missed much of his sophomore year with a knee injury. As a junior, he played both tackle and center and also was a force on the defensive line. Porath is a player who Clark expects to be on the first team next season.
“He not only had a strong year, but he bounced from different positions on the offensive line,” Clark said. “He never questioned anything. He went out and did the job. In most years, he’s probably a first-team player, but we just have so many exceptional linemen in our league this year.”
Calaveras’ final all-league player was Brim, who played cornerback and receiver. He had four receptions for 67 yards and was close to finding the end zone a couple of times. Clark feels that Brim was one of the players who improved the most from his junior to senior year on the gridiron.
“He improved all the way around from last year to this year and he even improved from week-to-week this year,” Clark said. “He really improved in blocking as that split receiver. He went from mediocre at best to pretty darn good. He made some key blocks. And with his height, we can put him on a tall receiver on defense. He just got better each week.”
Calaveras’ Scott Beadles, Brim, Abel Cardona, Max Crandell, Colin Dunn, Landon Harrington, Mason Moser and Urbina made the all-academic team.