Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
Buy Now

The 2022 Calaveras High School football season didn’t have the results in the standings that head coach Doug Clark wanted.

Yet even after finishing the season with just two victories (although there was also a forfeit win over Amador), Clark feels that with the number of players in the program and what is coming from the youth level, it won’t be long until Calaveras is once again fighting for the top spot in the Mother Lode League and is back in the playoffs.

Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
Buy Now

Braeden Orlandi
Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
Buy Now

Noah Cardenas
Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
Buy Now

Adrian Urbina 
Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
Buy Now

Caden Spurr
Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
Buy Now

Jake Robinson
Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
Buy Now

Tyson Taylor
Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
Buy Now

Ethan Porath 
Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
Buy Now

Brayden Brim
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.