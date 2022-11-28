Bullfrogs struggle in second half against Escalon

A poor second half ended up being the difference between a win and a loss for the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team against the Escalon Cougars.
Bret Harte entered the third quarter trailing by just two points, but in the final 16 minutes, got outscored 27-13 for a 50-34 loss to Escalon on Nov. 22 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Escalon scored 12 points in the first quarter and Bret Harte countered with 10. Senior Carston Weidmann drained two 3-point baskets and made a field goal in the opening eight minutes and Caden Apley added two points. In the second quarter, Jacob Archer got hot from behind the arc and made two from downtown and junior Walker Maurer also made a 3-point basket. Apley added two more points and at the midway point, the Bullfrogs trailed the Cougars 23-21.
Bret Harte was unable to come out in the third quarter with the same fire that it had in the first half. Escalon outscored Bret Harte 18-9. Senior Nathan Reeves scored all four of his points in the third quarter and Maurer hit another 3-point basket. In the final eight minutes, Bret Harte scored just four points, while Escalon scored nine for the 50-34 win.
Weidmann led the Bullfrogs with 10 points; Maurer scored seven; Archer scored six; Apley and Reeves each scored four points; and freshman Tumiso Owens scored three points.
Bret Harte (1-1) will host Linden on Wednesday and then won’t return to the hardwood until Dec. 6 to take on Riverbank on the road.
