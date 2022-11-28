Bullfrogs struggle in second half against Escalon
A poor second half ended up being the difference between a win and a loss for the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team against the Escalon Cougars.

Bret Harte entered the third quarter trailing by just two points, but in the final 16 minutes, got outscored 27-13 for a 50-34 loss to Escalon on Nov. 22 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

