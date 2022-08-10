Bullfrogs look to make noise in Mother Lode League standings

Since 2014, there has been only one squad to finish the season as Mother Lode League champions and that’s been the Sonora Wildcats. But during that stretch, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team has recorded four second-place finishes in the league standings.
Bret Harte is coming off a 2021 season that once again had the Bullfrogs finishing second in the league. Bret Harte also had a strong run in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and got to within one game of reaching the section championship game.
Heading into the 2022 campaign, the Bullfrogs are returning many key players and fresh off a year that nearly ended in a trip to the section championship for only the second time in school history, the Bret Harte players are feeling confident about the road that lies before them.
“We definitely have a chance and I think we are a good team,” Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias said. “I’m excited for my senior year and we do have a real chance of being the MLL champions. We are all ready to get on the court and win the whole thing. We all have what it takes to get to that point.”
Bret Harte junior Chase Silva added, “We are all looking at the end goal and how to get there. We know what we need to do, and it’ll be a good experience for all of us. We all have our own jobs, and we all have a purpose for what we need to do on the court, and I think that’ll help us out during the season.”
Heading into her fourth year as Bret Harte’s head coach, Jacey Porovich (31-25 overall; 18-13 MLL) doesn’t want her players thinking about wins and losses. Porovich wants her players to focus on finding ways to improve daily and the positive results will follow.
“I honestly hope they don’t come in thinking that the expectation is winning, rather than doing all the little things and the score works itself out,” Porovich said. “We talk about that early on that as long as we do the little things right and work on those fundamentals and execute the little stuff, the numbers on the board will work itself out. The girls look forward to the volleyball season because there are always clear expectations on how the program is run and what we do and how we do things. I think that allows the girls to come in excited, because they know exactly what to expect about the day-to-day operations.”
Heading into every new season, Porovich looks at her roster and tries to figure out how to replace the players who graduated from the previous year. Porovich will need to replace four all-league players who were on the 2021 squad, which includes setter Cierra Gilbert and libero Jaycee Davey.
“I’m excited about what I see and what I have out here,” Porovich said. “Any time you graduate a player who has been in the program for four years is bittersweet seeing them go. You are excited for them, but you know it’s going to leave a little bit of a hole to fill. I’m genuinely excited about the girls that I have in the gym right now and I’m confident that we’ll be able to fill those spots.”
What makes things a little less stressful for Porovich is the strong group of returning players, which includes the all-league duo of senior Aariah Fox and Silva, along with Arias and senior CJ DesBouillons. Porovich also feels that junior Makenna Tutthill will make a big impact on the squad. Tutthill was called up to the varsity team during the 2021 playoffs and contributed right away.
“Offensively, we definitely have lots of options,” Porovich said. “With those options comes not only versatility, but power. It is exciting that we might have some more options and flexibility within that power and how to use it. It’ll be exciting to see how it plays out throughout the year.”
As a sophomore, Silva was second on the team in kills with 91 (only behind Fox’s 115) and when she was clicking, it was difficult for opposing defenses to slow her down. But heading into her junior season, Silva is even more confident with not only her role on the team, but her overall abilities on the floor.
“It does feel a little bit easier heading into this year,” Silva said. “I’m feeling more comfortable this year because I’m a little bit older.”
Winning a Mother Lode League championship will not be easy. Not only will Bret Harte have to dethrone Sonora, but it also has to fend off its county rival in Calaveras. But there is something special about playing both of those tough squads and Arias is looking forward to battling the Wildcats and Red Hawks.
“I’m looking forward to the games against Sonora and Calaveras because of how hyped they make us when everyone is here and cheering us on,” Arias said.
The Bullfrogs have a little bit of everything heading into the 2022 season. They’ve got veteran leadership, youthful excitement, some height and powerful hitters. And while it’s still too early to really know the makeup of the team, Porovich feels that there will be no lack of effort coming from her players.
“It’s too early to call what we are going to be known for this season beyond the fact that every single girl that I have on this roster is an athlete and is a competitor,” Porovich said. “At the end of the day, where the skill may lack, the heart won’t. It’s a group full of athletically committed players.”
Regardless of how the 2022 season plays out, Porovich continues to stress to her players to enjoy each moment on the floor and to cherish the memories created during the season.
“I’ve always felt that one of the biggest challenges of being a coach is finding out how to motivate each individual player to get the best out of them, as well as the team as a whole,” Porovich said. “I really do believe that these girls are going to give it all they have every day, knowing that this is the last time that this group will play together. As a program, we talk about cherishing each team for what it is because you are never going to have the same roster again.”
The 2022 Bret Harte volleyball team is Arias, Sophia Bouma, Brennen Brouillette, DesBouillons, Fox, Haley Hayden, Abigail Molina, Kaitlen Rejkowski, Rubi Rodriguez, Silva, Tutthill and Jamee Zahniser.