Four-man golf play leads to questioning teammates

Four-man team play was back in action on Aug. 2, when senior golfers engaged in a game of counting the best ball of the two lower handicap players to that of the two higher handicap members. It's an event where you see who is on your team and declare, “How did I get stuck with these guys?” not realizing they’re thinking the same of you.
Two groups wound up in a tie for first. Long-hitting Alan Couchman pushed teammates Jim Maxam, Ed Bruenn, and local winemaker Ken Polk to new heights, as they toasted their first-place position. Not to be outdone, Tom Suarez again used his new driver to awe mates Rodger La Fleur, tournament director Jon Foucrault and the pride of Portugal, Carlos Lourenco, as they garnished their tie. Suarez is so enamored with his driver that he now has a special place for it at the dinner table.
Coming in a distant third were club champ Al Liberato, Frankie Elizondo, Gabe Karam, and retired fireman Ralph Johnson, who literally fired up the team. Gabe's infant grandson has begun to talk. His mother was thrilled when she thought his first word was “Mommy" but then realized Gabe had recently cared for him and the word was “Money.” Earning pride but not much money were two teams in a fourth-place finish.
Mike Mendoza continued his great play along with lefty Ray Delarosa, newbie Ken Jones and July’s leading money winner Gary Stockeland. Stylish Norm Miley, who is vying for a modeling position with GQ Magazine, embraced Ron Huckaby, Ken Phillips and Moke Hill legend Charlie Moore as they tied for fourth.
In closest-to-the-hole competition from the white tees on No. 2, Mendoza once again demonstrated his skill by taking first over laughing Roger Ladd. Roger especially laughs when he hits a really bad shot, making his teammates wonder what's so funny? From the golds, Charlie Moore pocketed first-place money, as Rahls Hemmes added to his Rahls Royce fund by gathering up second place.
From the reds, Ken Phillips walloped second-place finisher Rodger La Fleur. On Hole No. 13 from the whites, Louis Luna continued to shock everyone, as he took first over Ron Bassett. Stockeland had the shot-of-the-day from the golds (3 feet, 1 inch) to stomp past Elizondo. Rodger La Fleur completed a profitable day, as he nosed out Larry Rupley from the reds.