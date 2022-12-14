Last-second goal gives Calaveras 1-0 win; Red Hawks end the preseason 8-1-1 with 6 shutouts

Something special is happening with the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team.
The Red Hawks capped their outstanding preseason with an emotional 1-0 victory over the McNair Eagles on Wednesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras was about five seconds away from walking off the field in a 0-0 tie. But just moments before the referees blew their whistles to end the game, Calaveras’ Anthony Cazares scored the only goal of the evening, and the Red Hawks collected their eighth preseason victory.
“We obviously weren’t at our best tonight, and we’ve played a long preseason with 10 games, and I think it caught up to us a little bit,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said following the last-second victory. “Credit to McNair because they played great, but I think we were just running on fumes tonight. We were able to win with heart and guts tonight.”
Not only did Calaveras get into the win column yet again, but the Red Hawks also kept another opponent from scoring. Calaveras collected its sixth shutout in 10 games and its fourth in a row. In 10 games played, the Red Hawks have allowed only six goals and three of those came in one game.
“I have to give so much credit to our defense,” Leetham said. “To give an idea about our team and how unselfish they are; Grayson (Blackwell) would love to play on offense and score some goals, but I keep telling him that he’s going to be a first-team all-league defensive player and we owe so much to him. We are also getting great play from Landon Harrington, Taylor (Ruthruaff), we had Elijah (Hinkle) come off the bench for Tony (Chavoya), who has also done a great job this season. It’s not just the back line and (goalie) Tanner (Wright), it’s the whole team. It’s the ‘Big Red Defense,’ and it’s contagious.”
Calaveras was back on the field 24 hours after a 2-0 win over Union Mine the night before and after such a long preseason, the Hawks seemed to be running out of gas against McNair. The first half ended 0-0 and even in the second half, Calaveras was taking shots at the McNair goal, but nothing was finding the back of the net and fatigue was starting to show.
“We are getting pretty tired with how many games we have played,” Cazares said. “But honestly, we support each other, and I think we did a good job of that.”
Calaveras continued to attack offensively, and it looked as if neither team would score a goal. And with time about to expire, Calaveras senior co-captain Landon Harrington intercepted a McNair pass and was able to find teammate Josh Goodwin just before being taken out by a McNair defender. Goodwin moved the ball down the field and had the option of taking a shot or passing to an open Cazares. Goodwin decided to pass, which turned out to be the right decision. Cazares couldn’t have picked a better time to score his first goal of the season, as it gave the Hawks a 1-0 victory.
“We were just fighting as hard as we could to move the ball up the field and score a goal,” Cazares said about the final moments of the game.
Calaveras is playing great soccer and unfortunately for the Red Hawks, they won’t get to play again until league play starts in January. And while Leetham would like to keep the train rolling along, the Christmas break will allow his players the time to rest and get ready for league.
“We definitely could use a break, but it is scary to let all the momentum go to the side,” Leetham said. “We’ll work over break and maybe scrimmage the JV team to stay sharp. But we could definitely use a break.”
After going 8-1-1 in the preseason, it’s hard to not imagine the success that Calaveras can have once league play begins. However, Leetham has been around long enough to know that Mother Lode League competition is always difficult and that capturing a league title for the first time since 2003 will be no easy task.
“Everybody is 0-0 on Jan. 5 and it starts all over,” Leetham said. “The last several years, the league title has gone through Tuolumne County, and I don’t expect anything different. I expect good soccer out of all of the teams in our league and we just need to bring it.”
Calaveras will begin Mother Lode League play on Jan. 5 against the Sonora Wildcats at Dunlavy Field in Sonora. The Wildcats are the defending MLL champions, and that game will begin at 5:45 p.m.