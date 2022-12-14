Last-second goal gives Calaveras 1-0 win; Red Hawks end the preseason 8-1-1 with 6 shutouts
Calaveras' players celebrate following a 1-0 victory over McNair. 

Something special is happening with the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team.

The Red Hawks capped their outstanding preseason with an emotional 1-0 victory over the McNair Eagles on Wednesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

Calaveras senior Landon Harrington keeps the ball in play in the first half. 
Calaveras senior Jake Robinson moves the ball against McNair. 
Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham celebrates after the winning goal was scored in the final seconds against McNair. 
Calaveras beat McNair 1-0 on Wednesday night in San Andreas. 
