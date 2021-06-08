With softball season over, players from Calaveras, Bret Harte are put on all-league teams

The kingpin of Mother Lode League softball continues to be Calaveras High School. After going 15-0 in 2019, Calaveras again posted an unblemished league record by capping a perfect 15-0 season.
Unfortunately for Calaveras, the title of 2021 league champion will not be official. The Mother Lode League made the decision before the season that because of the threat of COVID-19 possibly altering the standings, there would be no league champion.
Nevertheless, Calaveras had another dominating season and it showed in not only the unofficial MLL standings, but on the stat page. In 15 games, Calaveras outscored its opponents 230-45, for an average score of 15.3-3. Calaveras scored 10 or more runs in all but three games and scored 20 or more runs four times, with its season-high coming in at 24.
As a team, Calaveras had a batting average of .477, with 220 hits, 42 doubles, 17 triples, 23 home runs, stole 92 bases in 93 attempts and drew 52 walks. In the circle, Calaveras had a team earned run average of 2.44.
“I wanted to honor the seniors and to give them a season that allowed them something to finish off with,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “I wanted to make sure I got a lot of people opportunities to see what they can do. In the end, I know the competition wasn’t super strong, but it’s our league and placement in playoffs is determined by how well you do in your league. That’s something that we can understand and work toward for the future.”
Because of the brilliance Calaveras showed on the diamond, the 2021 all-league team is filled with its players. Senior Angelina DeLeon was named as the Most Outstanding Player, while junior Madison Clark is the Mother Lode League MVP. Junior Emily Johnson and the sophomore duo of Laney Koepp and Bailie Clark were placed on the first team, while junior Camryn Harvey and sophomores Brooke Nordahl and Macy Villegas made the second team. Senior Destiney Key earned the character award.
There’s no debate that DeLeon and Madison Clark were the top two players in the Mother Lode League and their stats back them up.
DeLeon, who after graduating will continue her softball career at the University of Mississippi, hit third in Calaveras’ lineup and was always a threat with one swing of the bat. DeLeon hit .655 with 36 hits, had 36 RBIs and scored 36 runs. She blasted seven home runs, legged out four triples and recorded seven doubles. She was hit by five pitches, walked four times and did not strikeout in 64 plate appearances. DeLeon also stole 13 bags and from her shortstop position, had a fielding percentage of .955 with three errors in 66 chances.
In three years as a varsity starter, although she only played in a handful of games before the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, DeLeon played in 49 games, had a career batting average of .588, recorded 87 hits, knocked in 72, scored 71 runs, with 21 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs. DeLeon only struck out five times in 179 career at-bats.
“We see her every day and we know how talented she is,” Koepp said. “You knew the kind of talent you were dealing with, but I see what she does outside of being talented. She’s a great teammate and not one person would say one bad thing about her. At our practices, she’s out there teaching the JV girls. Somebody with that talent and where she’s going, could have very easily not shared and just played, but that’s not her. She’s a great person as much as she’s a good athlete and a softball player.”
Madison Clark hit in front of DeLeon in the lineup and finished her junior season with an average of .704. Clark either scored a run or recorded an RBI in all 15 games. She recorded 38 hits, had 27 RBIs, scored 39 times, had three doubles, five triples and five home runs. Clark walked six times, was hit by two pitches, and stole 20 bags. And from her position at second base, Clark had a fielding percentage of .967.
“She knows what she’s good at and has bought into the fact that she can use the things that she was given to the best of her ability and that’s what she did,” Koepp said about Clark. “She also played a new position for us. Last year, she played center field and this year she played second base, because we needed a second baseman. She made the transition to a more high-profiled position as a middle infielder. The great thing about her is she buys into who she is and she does it to the best of her ability.”
Johnson was Calaveras’ catcher and supplied some thump in the lineup. The junior hit .547 with 29 hits, had 24 RBIs, scored 10 runs with nine doubles and three home runs. Laney Koepp patrolled the outfield and in 13 games, had a batting average of .659 with 29 hits, 19 RBIs, 23 runs scored, nine doubles, walked five times and stole 14 bases. As for Bailie Clark, the leadoff hitter finished with an average of .491 while collecting 26 hits, knocking in 19, scoring 35 runs. She also had three doubles, three triples, seven home runs, walked 10 times and stole 18 bags.
Nordahl played third and finished her sophomore season with an average of .347 with 17 hits, 16 RBIs, 21 runs scored, with one double, one triple and one home run. She walked six times, stole nine bases, and had a fielding percentage of .960 with just two errors in 50 chances. Villegas was Calaveras’ ace pitcher and led the squad with an 11-0 record. Villegas pitched 60.1 innings and held opponents to an average of only .167. She had a fielding percentage of 1.000 and was also able to drive in five and legged out a triple. Harvey hit .326 with 17 RBIs, scored 13 runs, smacked four doubles and one triple. She also went 3-0 in the circle in 19.2 innings pitched and held opponents to an average of .189.
Key earned the character award. The senior hit .294 with 11 RBIs, scored 13 runs, had three doubles, one triple, walked eight times, stole four bases and had a fielding percentage of .988.
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs were unable to pick up a win in 2021, but still landed a key spot in the first team for senior Morgan McDearmid. The character award went to junior Jaycee Davey. For McDearmid, who was a four-year varsity starter, finishing her Bret Harte career on the first-team was a rewarding accomplishment.
“It means a lot,” McDearmid said. “Softball has been such a big part of my life in high school and outside of high school. I’ve put a lot of time, effort and energy into getting better. Even though it’s just a little award, it does mean a lot to see something payoff like that.”