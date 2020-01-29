Athlete of the Week: Zoe Stockdale

The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team ran into a bit of a rough patch, having lost two-straight games, but that changed Jan. 23 with a 3-1 win over Argonaut. In the win, Calaveras’ top scorer, Zoe Stockdale, put the ball into the back of the net twice to lead the way to victory.
“To us, losing doesn’t really matter,” Stockdale said. “It’s obviously nice to win a game and we’d like to be champions, but ultimately, we know whether or not we could have won a game. We know that if we had done a few other things, we could have won, but we didn’t. Against Argonaut, we needed everything that we’d been working on to come together to pull off the win and it was pretty nice.”
Two days before beating Argonaut, Calaveras lost to Amador 7-1, and Stockdale scored Calaveras’ only goal. With the first half of Mother Lode League play complete, Stockdale believes her team will be more prepared to face each squad one more time.
“We definitely have an idea and how we need to adjust to each team,” Stockdale said. “I think we’ll improve.”