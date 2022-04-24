Madison Clark hits a grand slam and drives in 7 in Calaveras' 19-0 thrashing of Summerville

Calaveras High School senior softball player Madison Clark had a day to remember against the Summerville Bears. The future University of Nevada, Reno player recorded seven RBIs, which included a grand slam in Calaveras’ 19-0 road victory over the Bears April 22 in Tuolumne.
Clark finished the game going 3 for 4 with a double, a grand slam, seven RBIs, four runs scored and one stolen base. Clark is now hitting .450 with 27 hits, 20 RBIs, 27 runs scored three doubles, four triples, one home run and has stolen 19 bags.
Calaveras scored three times in the top of the first inning and then added five in the second, 10 in the third and one run in the fourth.
Senior Camryn Harvey had two RBI; senior catcher Emily Johnson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, walked twice and scored one run; sophomore Izabella Tapia went 2 for 3, scored once and knocked in two; junior Bailie Clark went 1 for 1, scored four times, had one RBI and walked three times; junior Kaylee Howard went 1 for 3, scored one run, had one RBI and walked once; junior Laney Koepp went 1 or 2 with an RBI and scored a run; junior Madyson Bernasconi scored three times and stole two bags; sophomore Paige Johnston went 1 for 3 and scored twice; and junior Reese Mossa went 3 for 4 with a double and scored twice.
Junior Macy Villegas picked up the win and went three innings and allowed only one hit, walked one and struck out three. Koepp and Harvey each pitched one inning of relief and didn’t surrender any hits.
On April 23, Calaveras played two games as part of the Nor Cal Classic in Tracy. Calaveras began the day by falling to Pinole Valley 5-2 but rebounded with a 10-5 win over Concord.
Against Pinole Valley, Calaveras scored one run in the top of the first but surrendered two runs in the bottom of the frame. Calaveras tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth, but in the bottom of the fourth, Pinole Valley plated three.
Calaveras junior Brooke Nordahl blasted her fifth home run of the year; Bailie Clark went 1 for 3 with a run scored; Koepp went 1 for 3; and Johnson went 1 for 3. Villegas took the loss in the circle, as she gave up five runs, three earned, on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts in six innings of work.
In the win over Concord, Calaveras scored one run in the first, second and third before plating three in the fourth and fifth and then one more in the sixth. Concord scored twice in the second and third and then added its final run in the sixth.
Bailie Clark went 2 for 3 with a home run, scored three runs and knocked in three; Koepp went 2 for 3 with a double, drove in two and scored once; Johnson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Harvey had a double that drove in two; Madison Clark went 2 for 4 with two stolen bases and scored a run; Tapia went 1 for 3 with a run scored; Johnston scored a run and walked; and Nordahl went 1 for 3 with two runs scored. Harvey went six innings for the win and gave up four hits, five runs, two earned, with three walks and one strikeout.
After beating Concord, Calaveras’ overall record improved to 13-5-1 with a perfect 9-0 record in the Mother Lode League standings.