High school sports to move forward; rules vary by sport, region

Plans to have high school athletic competition took a step forward Tuesday afternoon, as the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section released its sports plan for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
The Sac-Joaquin section essentially gave all the power to the individual leagues to decide what sports will be played and when. Although the leagues will be making their own decisions, they still fall under the umbrella of the CIF and the Sac-Joaquin Section.
“Those leagues will determine what works best for them in the form of seasons of sport,” Sac-Joaquin Section commissioner Michael Garrison said Wednesday. “We are encouraging our league commissioners to work with one another, so that we have leagues kind of on the same pace for sports.”
The Mother Lode League, which includes Summerville and Sonora (Tuolumne County), Calaveras and Bret Harte (Calaveras County) and Amador and Argonaut (Amador County), will mostly focus on playing league games.
“We would like to go straight MLL, but we are waiting for the public health departments from some counties to see if it’s OK to even play,” Mother Lode League commissioner Jerry Rucker said. “Otherwise, we may have to find other schools to play.”
The issues with finding other schools to play—and even league schools—is travel restrictions implemented by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Because of these restrictions, 12 of the 26 leagues in the Sac-Joaquin Section will have issues with travel, because those 12 leagues have anywhere between three to five counties represented.
For now, schools can only play schools that counties border. That can be changed with the approval of each county's public health officials. If that doesn’t change, Bret Harte and Calaveras would be able to play Summerville, Sonora, Amador and Argonaut, but Summerville and Sonora couldn’t play Amador or Argonaut. Summerville, Sonora, Calaveras and Bret Harte could, if the seasons aligned, play schools from Stanislaus County.
Football is the only sport that is set in stone by the section, as to when it can be played and when it needs to be wrapped up. Football cannot go past April 17, as suggested by the California Sports Medicine Advisory. The belief is there needs to be a period of time and rest for when students end contact and when they start again. That gives nearly four months of rest until football begins in the summer.
The section also eliminated all playoffs and there will also be no state championships. Because each league is in charge of setting its own schedule, it would be impossible to have playoffs that accommodate each league.
Another decision that will have a major impact on small schools, such as those in the MLL, is players will not be allowed to play multiple sports at once. An athlete must finish one season prior to starting another season and may not jump back-and-forth.
The current CDPH guideline states, “Athletes and coaches should cohort by team, and refrain from participating with more than one team over the same season or time period. CIF interpretation is students and coaches WILL/SHALL participate in only one cohort at any time.”
“It’s not one of our rules,” Garrison said. “So, if a school goes out there and says, ‘We are going to do it anyways,’ I don’t know necessarily if that’s a violation of our rules. We would be having conversations with the school saying, ‘Hey, this is the mandate, why aren’t we doing this with the potential legal position that you’d put your school and district in?’”
Garrison acknowledged that smaller schools will be at a disadvantage by not being able to share athletes, but feels that by each league getting the opportunity to create its own schedule, that could perhaps circumvent some issues that may arise.
“This creates flexibility for our small schools in particular,” Garrison said. “When you have a limited number of athletes for a variety of sports, you as a league may say, ‘Hey, we just want to do a four-week season here and a four-week season there,’ because they want their kids to be able to do multiple sports. That is exactly why we did what we did; to help those small schools. It is a problem in larger schools to a certain extent, but not nearly what it is for our small schools.”
Season 1
The Mother Lode League came to a decision that it will have two seasons. The first season will be six weeks and games will be played from March 1 until April 9. All sports are put in tiers and will match whatever the county tier is. So, if Calaveras County is in the purple tier, only purple tier sports can be played. However, if the county moves up to the red, orange or yellow tier, those corresponding sports will also get the green light.
Garrison and the section has, and continues, to try to get all sports put in the red tier, but that currently hasn’t been approved by the CDPH.
The sports set to be played in the first season are: football (orange tier); volleyball (orange); water polo (orange); cross country (purple); girls’ golf (purple); boys’ and girls’ basketball (yellow); wrestling (yellow); and boys’ and girls’ soccer (orange).
Practices for all sports in the first season, except cross country which can begin Feb. 1, is Feb. 22. The first league scheduled game for all non-football sports is March 1 or 2. Football needs 15 days of practice before games can be played, so kickoff is set for March 12.
However, March 9 is the cutoff date for each sport to reach its needed tier. Games will happen prior to that date if the particular sport is in that tier. Practices can happen up until that date if competition is not permitted yet.
“It’s going to be really difficult,” Rucker said. “The main goal was to make sure the spring seasons didn’t have any conflicts, which we did. So, for the fall and winter sports, yeah, there’s conflicts. There are facility nightmares, athlete nightmares, just all kinds of nightmares with it. Hopefully, we can play and figure out something.”
Season 2
The second season begins April 5 with practices and will conclude June 1 and 2. Games can start to be played on April 12. Season two sports are: baseball (red tier); softball (red); swimming (purple); track and field (purple); tennis (purple); and boys’ golf (purple). There is no current cutoff date for sports in the second season.
With the spring season of 2020 lost, getting spring sports played in 2021 was a top priority for not only the Mother Lode League, but the section.
“The thing that breaks my heart for a senior spring athlete is to potentially go to college and say, ‘I was never able to put on a varsity softball uniform and play varsity softball for my high school because it got canceled my junior year and we never got to my senior year because of the pandemic,’” Garrison said. “That’s a tragedy for the kids. We continue to advocate to our leagues to protect spring sports.”
With spring sports being a priority, a number of ideas were thrown around between Rucker and Mother Lode League athletic directors. And while it seems the consensus was to get spring sports played, that didn’t mean that not trying to give other sports a chance wasn’t also an issue.
“We discussed everything,” Rucker said. “We talked for three hours, 45 minutes and I don’t think everybody was happy when we left. We talked about getting rid of certain sports, but then schools would say that they want to try to let everybody have a chance to play. It was difficult. Some people may like what we did and some people may not like what we did.”
Athletic absolutes
Per the Mother Lode League, the following is required for athletics the remainder of the year:
All athletes must have a physical and insurance information on file with the front office (of their school) to be able to do anything, which includes practice and playing in games.
All public health guidelines are in effect for all sports, for both practice and contests. Coaches and players must adhere to guidelines/protocols set forth at the tier level at the specific time.
Practice and conditioning may happen in some form at all tier colors. The only thing that completely shuts down all practices is a stay-at-home order, which has currently been lifted.
“We’ve attempted to do the best we can,” Rucker said. “We know that people are going to be upset, but we want to make sure that at least the spring sports are played.”