Calaveras Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Sierra Lowry

There might not be another athlete who experienced the highs and lows of the 2021-22 season like Sierra Lowry. For the first six months of her senior year, Lowry was one of the top athletes around. For the final three months before she graduated, Lowry could do nothing other than be a good teammate.
In the fall, Lowry was a threat on the volleyball court and in the winter, she dominated the hardwood. However, a knee injury in the final regular season basketball game sidelined Lowry for the remainder of her senior year. She had to watch the Calaveras girls’ basketball team make its historic run to the section championship game and state playoff games, and also could only support her swimming teammates with positive vibes, instead of strokes in the water.
Although it didn’t look that way, Lowry had never played high school volleyball before her senior year. She helped lead Calaveras to a third-place finish in the Mother Lode League standings and a victory in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs. Lowry had a career-high 13 kills in a loss to Bret Harte and was second on the team in overall kills.
Lowry finished the season as a Mother Lode League first-team player and had 147 kills, 23 solo blocks, 40 total blocks and eight aces. She had 10 or more kills five different times.
In the winter, Lowry shifted to basketball and was a big reason why Calaveras went 10-0 in the Mother Lode League and got the No. 1 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs. In the final game of the regular season, Lowry injured her knee and was sidelined for the rest of the year. Even with the injury, Lowry sat on the bench and supported her team throughout the section and state playoffs.
“She’s just a complete player,” Calaveras head girls’ basketball coach Eric Baechler said. “What I loved about her the most is she was most concerned about who she stopped from scoring and how many rebounds she got. It wasn’t all about scoring. She wanted to fill the stat sheet with everything and not just scoring points.”
Just like she was in volleyball, Lowry was named as a first-team player. She scored 8.7 points per game, while pulling down 8.5 rebounds and collecting 1.8 steals. Lowry scored 10 or more points 11 times, which included a season-high 18 in a win over Liberty Ranch. Lowry recorded six double-doubles and finished the season with nine games having 10 or more rebounds.