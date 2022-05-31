Calaveras' magical season comes to an end in Gilroy

GILROY – You wouldn't have known that Calaveras didn’t collect the victory by the ovation the team got from its fans after the final out was made. A passionate group of Calaveras supporters made the long trip from Calaveras County to Gilroy in hopes of seeing their squad advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
Calaveras’ season came to an end with a 10-3 loss to the Christopher Cougars in the opening round of the CIF NorCal Division IV playoffs Tuesday afternoon. And even though Calaveras ended up in the loss column, the fans wearing red let their team know they were proud of what happened during the 2022 season, regardless of the score of the final game.
Calaveras’ magical 2022 season included a Mother Lode League championship, a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship, as well as playing in the CIF NorCal playoffs. And while the outcome was not what senior shortstop Chris Maddock wanted, he doesn’t feel that Tuesday’s loss will take away any of the success the team captured this spring.
“This doesn't change how great of a season we had,” Maddock said.
Chance Brooks knew that eventually his senior season would come to an end, and he is grateful to have had a season that lasted as long as it did.
“It’s really just every small-town kid’s dream to go as far as you can in baseball with your high school team and your buddies and we made it as far as we could,” Brooks said.
The loss not only means the end of the Calaveras baseball careers of Brooks, Maddock, Dean Habbestad, Andy Rios, Aiden Look and Woody Gardina, but it’s also the final game for longtime head coach Tom DeLappe.
“It’s been a great finish to my career,” said DeLappe, who coached the only section championship baseball team in the history of Calaveras. “This was a great group of kids to work with and I really enjoyed watching them play the last four or five years.”
When asked what it meant to be on the final DeLappe team, Brooks said, “It’s an honor. He’s been coaching for 26 years and for him to finish it out with us and the way that we did was a real honor.”
Calaveras may have lost to Christopher by seven runs, but the San Andreas squad struck first on the scoreboard. Look reached safely to begin the game courtesy of a Christopher error and Maddock followed with a single. Junior Gus Tofanelli drove in Look on a fielder’s choice and heading into the bottom of the first, Calaveras had a 1-0 lead.
Christopher responded by scoring three runs on four hits off of Calaveras’ starting pitcher Dean Habbestad. In the bottom of the third, Christopher added two more runs, with the first coming on a solo home run. Heading into the top of the fourth, Calaveras trailed 5-1.
Tofanelli got Calaveras a little closer to Christopher on the scoreboard, as he led off the fourth with his 11th home run of the season. The solo blast was Calaveras’ second run of the game. Calaveras needed a shutdown inning in the bottom of the frame, but that didn’t happen. Christopher plated five runs, which included a two-run home run to put the home team up 10-2.
Calaveras was running out of outs to make a comeback, but it looked as if there was something brewing in the top of the fifth. Brooks singled and junior Tyler Maddock was hit by a pitch. Look singled, which drove in Brooks and Calaveras had runners on the corners with no outs and already one run in. Chris Maddock hit a rocket right back at the pitcher, who made the catch and got Look trying to return to first for a double play. The next batter couldn't get the run home and with the help of the double play, Christopher still had a comfortable 10-3 lead.
“It’s just annoying,” Chris Maddock said about not being able to knock in runners throughout the game. “We’d get runners out there and sometimes we were just unlucky. Balls would be hit, and they’d go right to someone. It was frustrating that we couldn’t get those runs across.”
DeLappe added, “I think they got down a little bit early and that made it a little bit harder to hit later in the game. I wasn’t really impressed with their pitcher, but he was good enough to keep us out of the game. We didn’t take advantage of opportunities and they got the big hits that we usually get.”
Rios pitched two scoreless innings in relief, but Calaveras was unable to put any more runs on the board and lost 10-3.
“We came into the game wanting to win,” Chris Maddock said. “I don’t think we came into this game like we went into the section championship game, because we went into that game wanting to win more than we wanted to win today. But we still wanted to win today.”
Look finished the day going 1 for 4 with an RBI and scored a run; Chris Maddock went 2 for 4; Tofanelli went 1 for 3 with a home run, scored one run and drove in two; Gardina went 1 for 3; junior Brayden Brim went 1 for 3; Brooks went 1 for 3 and scored a run; and Tyler Maddock was hit by a pitch and walked.
In his final Calaveras start, Habbestad took the loss. The senior hurler went four innings and allowed 10 runs on 12 hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Rios pitched two innings of relief and didn’t allow a hit and struck out one.
Calaveras finishes its 2022 season with an overall record of 28-4.