Bullfrog runners brave the cold in Jackson

The Bret Harte High School cross country team completed its second Mother Lode League meet of the year, as they took on Amador and Argonaut Wednesday afternoon in Jackson.
While the course had its wet spots, no rain fell during the race. However, the cold March air made running a little more difficult.
“Overall, I feel that our runners ran well in this race,” Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson said. “We had some good, strong running in the last two days of practice and for how cold it was, I was very pleased with how well they did.”
In her first race of the season, Bret Harte sophomore Kaydn Rolleri placed second overall in the varsity race. Rolleri crossed the finish line in 20:19. Rolleri was the only female varsity runner Wednesday for the Bullfrogs.
In the frosh/soph two-mile race, Bret Harte’s Addy Heermance finished first (14:14), while teammate Nina Hollars finished fourth (16:56).
“Nina is getting faster and stronger with each meet,” Johnson said.
In the varsity boys’ race, Bret Harte’s Jordan Smith finished third (18:50) behind Amador’s Ethan Mulhair (18:03) and Amador’s Josue Fleitas (18:19). And in the frosh/soph race, Korlan Gibson was the lone runner and finished in 14:12.
“We had a small team because we had a few runners out with injuries and some transportation issues and I think the cold didn’t help, but we look forward to having a couple more races,” Johnson said. “We are excited that we get to continue to race and have some competition within our league.”
Johnson will have an opportunity to expand her team by the time Bret Harte takes on Calaveras, Amador and Argonaut March 17 in San Andreas. With Calaveras County now allowing student-athletes to participate in multiple sports, there’s a chance she could get some runners back who had to choose between soccer and cross country.
“It was nice to see that Amador and Argonaut both had full teams,” Johnson said. “I wish that could be our case, but it’s just not happening at the moment. Although, we might get one or two more runners with Calaveras County moving into the red tier, which allows kids to do two sports at one time. So, we might get one or two more people who are doing soccer that might be able to help us out. But, it’s a lot to ask of kids right now. We’ll just accept who we have and continue on with the rest of the season.”